Lil Nas X And YSL Beauty Celebrate Era Of Transformation In New Campaign

"Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauty has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality. With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same," Lil Nas X said of his work with YSL.
"What we love about Lil Nas X is his bold approach to self-expression, using makeup as a creative outlet. The power of makeup is endless— and who better than Lil Nas X to demonstrate it?" YSL Beauty's U.S. general manager Laetitia Raoust said.
"Columbia Records is thrilled to continue our incredible relationship with YSL Beauty and Lil Nas X. As such a beautiful, multi-faceted person, he gives a completely modern take on what it means to be an individual," Columbia Records svp partnerships & commercial licensing Jennifer Frommer added.