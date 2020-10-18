Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First House in Sherman Oaks

Ariane Vigna | March 23, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

Lil Nas X is officially a homeowner. According to a report by the Dirt, the 21-year-old "Old Town Road" singer just spent $2.4 million on a stunning 8,588-square-feet hillside property.

The Georgia native is now a Sherman Oaks resident, living in a remodeled 1950s house. He shared the news in a Tweet, posting selfies with his house keys, inside his kitchen and next to his hot tub.

The two-time Grammy winner can park in his two-car garage and walk into the 2,580-square feet home through a glassy front door, accessed past a waterfall that spills over into a pond. An over-sized great room features separate dining and living areas where a linear fireplace is set in a stone mantle. As for the style? Think wide-plank hardwood floors and all-white ceilings and walls.

When the time comes to throw a fancy dinner, the kitchen offers high-end appliances, including a wine fridge to store tasteful drinks and a stretched island to cook refined meals.

If the young celebrity feels constrained while at home in a pandemic, the listing promises “unbelievable panoramic views” of the San Fernando Valley skyline from a balcony that can be accessed via a large glass pocket door. At the back of the home, a wooden deck spills out towards the skyline. We hope to see some sunset shots on the singer’s social media platforms soon.

bought my first house todaypic.twitter.com/Up2yNrnsHO — nope (@LilNasX) March 5, 2021

Each of the home’s four bedrooms has a full bath, and two of them are staged as a gym and office. The master bedroom boasts a private balcony with spectacular bird’s-eye views, as well as a bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

When the “Panini” singer needs a rest, a raised jacuzzi-style unit with both separate pool and spa sections makes for the perfect relaxation spot. There's even a "secret room" on the listing. Intrigue, indeed.

Jeremy Daniels-Stock from Barefoot Realty held the listing and Myles Lewis from Compass represented the buyer.

Lil Nas X told fans in another Tweet that he plans to design his next house himself.

this the first one! the next one i’ll create myself! — nope (@LilNasX) March 5, 2021

