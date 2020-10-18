At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

October 18, 2020

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First House in Sherman Oaks

Ariane Vigna | March 23, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Celebrity

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is officially a homeowner. According to a report by the Dirt, the 21-year-old "Old Town Road" singer just spent $2.4 million on a stunning 8,588-square-feet hillside property.

The Georgia native is now a Sherman Oaks resident, living in a remodeled 1950s house. He shared the news in a Tweet, posting selfies with his house keys, inside his kitchen and next to his hot tub.

See also: Ariana Grande Snags $8.9 Million Teardown Estate in Bird Streets

The two-time Grammy winner can park in his two-car garage and walk into the 2,580-square feet home through a glassy front door, accessed past a waterfall that spills over into a pond. An over-sized great room features separate dining and living areas where a linear fireplace is set in a stone mantle. As for the style? Think wide-plank hardwood floors and all-white ceilings and walls.

When the time comes to throw a fancy dinner, the kitchen offers high-end appliances, including a wine fridge to store tasteful drinks and a stretched island to cook refined meals.

If the young celebrity feels constrained while at home in a pandemic, the listing promises “unbelievable panoramic views” of the San Fernando Valley skyline from a balcony that can be accessed via a large glass pocket door. At the back of the home, a wooden deck spills out towards the skyline. We hope to see some sunset shots on the singer’s social media platforms soon.

Each of the home’s four bedrooms has a full bath, and two of them are staged as a gym and office. The master bedroom boasts a private balcony with spectacular bird’s-eye views, as well as a bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a walk-in closet with custom built-ins.

When the “Panini” singer needs a rest, a raised jacuzzi-style unit with both separate pool and spa sections makes for the perfect relaxation spot. There's even a "secret room" on the listing. Intrigue, indeed.

Jeremy Daniels-Stock from Barefoot Realty held the listing and Myles Lewis from Compass represented the buyer.

Lil Nas X told fans in another Tweet that he plans to design his next house himself.

Read more about the enviable estate and see pictures via the Dirt.

Tags: sherman oaks web-og lil nas x

Photography by: Zack Whitford/BFA.com

