February Cover Star Leslie Bibb Dazzles In The New Season of "The White Lotus"

People, People Feature,

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | People, People Feature,

Known for her standout performances that are now defining a golden era of prestige television, Leslie Bibb captivates in the new season of The White Lotus.



Christian Dior black dress and boots; Van Cleef & Arpels Endless Ribbon necklace featuring diamonds set in 18K white gold and rose gold, and À Cheval ring featuring diamonds and platinum.



Max Mara dress; Cartier Reflection de Cartier earrings in 18K white gold with diamonds.

“I’m the nerd doing a voice warmup before work. I wake up at 4 or 5 in the morning, sit when it’s pitch black outside with my coffee and script, and delve into my character. It’s my favorite sacred time.”–LESLIE BIBB

In the ever-evolving landscape of Hollywood, Leslie Bibb stands as a beacon of versatility and artistic mastery. With her latest role in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, Bibb reinforces her status as a luminary defining a golden era of prestige television, shaping the future of storytelling. From her transformative preparation to the unparalleled camaraderie on set, Bibb’s journey through The White Lotus reveals a dedication to her craft that transcends performance.

For Bibb, joining The White Lotus ensemble was a pivotal moment. “Everybody auditions for White Lotus. I was in Savannah doing a Clint Eastwood movie when I got the audition,” she recalls. With her partner, Sam Rockwell, stepping in as her reader, the audition became a collaborative effort. “We taped the audition and sent it in, and then, like, a week later, I found out I got the part,” she shares. “It’s such a beloved show; it feels like huge shoes to fill.”

Like previous seasons of The White Lotus, the plot is shrouded in secrecy, and Bibb can’t reveal much prior to the season’s highly anticipated debut. “It always starts with the murder,” she reveals, not able to share much more. “You start with the end, and then you go to the beginning—so from the jump, everybody knows how it will end. I think that’s such a clever way because then you’re so invested in ‘How did we get there?’ And then you go to the beginning when everybody arrives at this hotel,” she explains. “The story is about friendship. It’s about spirituality. It’s about what you believe. It’s about intimacy—and also being OK with who you are.”

The process, she says, was shrouded in mystery and guided by creator and director Mike White’s genius. “Mike White’s writing is so provocative and deep. It’s thrilling when you know you’re going on this ride with a captain like him,” she explains. The added allure of filming in Thailand for six months only heightened the sense of adventure. “I’m the girl who’s usually going to Albuquerque or Toronto,” Bibb says, laughing. “But Thailand? That was wild.”

Filming The White Lotus was an immersive experience that Bibb describes as truly singular, creating deep bonds with her castmates and crew due to the nomadic nature of the production, moving between hotels every few weeks. “We were traveling around like little nomads,” she says. “The crew was massive, about 400 people. Yet, everything ran seamlessly. It’s a testament to the extraordinary production team.”

This close-knit environment fostered deep connections among the cast and crew. “You’re eating breakfast together, going to the gym and living where you’re shooting. It’s an experience I’ll never have again,” she says. “I can’t even unpack the depth of the experience.” Bibb likens the intensity of the shoot to an otherworldly experience. “Art and life started to mirror each other. You’re in a foreign country, so far removed from the world, and it makes the work better. The edges between Leslie Bibb and Kate, my character, became so blurred.”



Bibb’s storyline centers on three friends (played by Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan) attempting to reconnect after years apart. “Friendships are complicated, and this journey explores whether these women can rediscover and accept each other,” she explains. Portraying Kate was a meticulous process for Bibb. “I got to do an extraordinary amount of preparation,” she notes. “The beauty of having all eight scripts at once is that you can meticulously craft your character’s journey. It’s like solving a maze.”





Ferragamo dress and shoes. Graff white cushion-cut and white baguette diamond necklace set in yellow gold and white gold; earrings set in yellow gold and white gold; and yellow oval diamond, white baguette and round diamond ring set in yellow gold and white gold.

Bibb’s dedication to her process is palpable. “I’m the nerd doing a voice warmup before work. I wake up at 4 or 5 in the morning, sit when it’s pitch black outside with my coffee and script, and delve into my character. It’s my favorite sacred time. My scripts become like diary entries—filled with personal notes and memories.” She shares that crafting her character is an ever-evolving process. “Your brain is always thinking about it,” she explains. “It’s like an itch that you are constantly trying to scratch because Mike’s writing is so fantastic that you don’t want to fuck it up. Every word has a point. You want to do his words and his story service.”



Christian Dior black dress and boots

Working with Mike White, the show’s creator, was a revelation. “Mike is extraordinary,” Bibb says. “His writing is so clever, exploring the gray areas of human nature. He doesn’t put people in boxes; he embraces their complexities. Watching him work is like witnessing genius in action.” White’s unique and immersive approach to directing created a cohesive vision. “It’s rare to have one person overseeing everything. It makes the experience so much more in the pocket with him.”

Prada white lace set; Lugano diamond and sapphire ring set in 18K white gold with black ceramic.

White’s signature poignant social commentary pierces through this season as it has in past seasons. “Mike’s work is confronting,” Bibb observes. “He’s always exploring the upstairs-downstairs dynamics and the gray areas of life. It’s deeply human.”

Sharing her life with esteemed actor Sam Rockwell, Bibb is grateful to have a partner who understands the industry and the craft. “We share everything and work on stuff together,” she explains. “I think Sam is one of the best actors in the world. I just think he breathes rarefied air and works so hard. We’re both such students, and our process is similar,” she notes. “We went to the same acting school, so the way we work on our scripts is very similar. It’s really nice.”

Reflecting on her career and back-to-back spectacular roles in Palm Royale and The White Lotus, Bibb expresses immense gratitude. “To go from Clint Eastwood to Mike White, and then back to Abe Sylvia for Palm Royale... it’s been an extraordinary run. I work hard, but I’m also very aware of how lucky I am,” she says. “The other day, I was in a scene with Carol Burnett, and I was like, ‘What is my fucking life?’ I do have a bit of a pinch-me moment right now. I work really hard, but I think there’s an element of right place and right time. … It doesn’t fall short on me. What an extraordinary year and a half it’s been in my life. I take it very seriously.”

Despite her accomplishments, Bibb’s passion for her craft remains undiminished. “I love that I get to pretend for a living. It’s the best job in the world.”

Shot on location at 227 N. Tigertail Road, Los Angeles. Designed by Windsor Smith, this Brentwood property is on the market for $24,995,000, listed exclusively by Tomer Fridman of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. Hair by Holly Mills; Makeup by Rachel Goodwin; Stylist Assistant: Julianna Easton





Michael Kors black leather set; Harry Winston Diamond Links earrings featuring round brilliant diamonds set in platinum and Diamond Links small bracelet featuring round brilliant diamonds set in platinum,

Photographed by JOHN RUSSO

Styled by JEANANN WILLIAMS

PRODUCER: PHOTOHOUSE PRODUCTIONS

DIGITAL TECH: BRETT ERICKSON

Products are independently selected by our editors. We may earn an affiliate commission from links.