Leo DiCaprio Snags Snug Spanish Colonial in Los Feliz

By: Kat Bein | May 21, 2021 |

Hollywood’s leading man is setting up shop in a Tinseltown classic. According to the Dirt, Leonardo DiCaprio dropped $7.1 million on a secluded Los Feliz home that boasts nearly 100 years of history.

It’s reported that the Oscar-winner purchased the beautiful hideaway from Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, going so far as to pay about $100,000 over the asking price. Even before him, the home belonged to then-wed music legends Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale.

Ferguson paid $4.6 million for the estate in 2013, and he and his husband’s hard work renovating made a big difference. The couple hired Will and Grace set designer Peter Gurski to reimagine the interiors. The revamped Spanish Colonial was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018.

Still, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion is all DiCaprio’s now, and we’re sure he’ll continue the home’s lofty legacy, turning it into the luxurious bachelor pad of Hollywood hunk proportions.

Built in 1928, the home sits on .55-acre property and sets a romantic tone. The gated enclave creates a sense of privacy with a long, tree-lined driveway. A hand-carved door, clinging bougainvillea and a garden terrace are nothing short of swoon-worthy. Inside, the home boasts a stenciled wood ceilings, terracotta floors and high-end rustic charm.

Rich wood and expertly-colored walls complete the cozy look. The two-story library is wrapped in teal with beautiful stained-glass windows. The kitchen is bright and airy with a clean, white finish. The warm wood floor is mirrored by the wooden island, while blue cabinets create a sense of fun and style.

The family room doubles as a media space, and you’ve just got to admire the wrought-iron staircase and Spanish-style chandeliers. The exterior keeps the vintage feel with a red-tile dining space and aquamarine water feature.

Perhaps most enviable of all, the hillside location offers breathtaking views of the Griffith Observatory and the city below, all of which can be enjoyed from the comfort of a modern fire pit.

The stunning home isn’t DiCaprio’s only L.A. abode. He retains ownership of a 1920s Tudor, also in Los Feliz. Learn more about his latest digs and see pictures via the Dirt.