Lana Del Rey Poses For SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Lana Del Rey is young and beautiful in the SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign.

The Did You Know There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd singer is this year's Valentine for the brand.

"I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting. Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do," Del Rey said.

This year's V-Day offerings have expanded to include limited-edition sleep sets, intimates, loungewear and more.

The SKIMS Valentine's collection will be available to purchase on Jan. 24.