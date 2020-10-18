Kobe Bryant's Former Home Hits Market After Makeover

Addison Aloian | April 2, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s former Irvine home is back on the market for $2.6 million, and it looks better than ever.

The Lakers star first bought the house for $1.3 million in 2013. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kobe and his wife Vanessa purchased the home as an investment, and the value has nearly doubled. The basketball legend tragically passed in early 2020, and Vanessa sold the house six months later for $2 million, a little more than her original asking price. Now, that own has relisted the home following about $200,000 worth of renovations.

The home is situated within the Summit at Turtle Ridge, an exclusive guard-gated community in Orange County. The Spanish-style, single-story home spans 2,400 square feet, boasting three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.

Traditional wood cabinets and panels have been turned white to brighten the house and reflect more light. In addition to the gorgeous outdoor space, the owner added a gourmet kitchen with a marble island, custom backsplash, high vaulted ceilings and plenty of spots to enjoy home-cooked meals. The master suite includes views of the outdoor garden and backyard and includes a custom dual-vanity bathroom, shower, bathtub and large walk-in closet.

The home was wonderful curb appeal with a clay tile roof, brick façade and ivy covering the garage. In the backyard, there is a private courtyard with sitting space and greenery. The yard leads right up to beautiful French doors which open right into the dining room. There's also an outdoor patio with a fireplace, setting a cozy tone on cooler nights.

Should the new residents like to explore the neighborhood, they can take advantage of some wonderful amenities, including a couple communal pools, cabanas, a movie theater, a gym and even a clubhouse.

Joele Romeo and Matt Marneau of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty are holding the listing. Learn more about the home and its renovations, and see pictures of the estate via the Los Angeles Times and the New York Post.