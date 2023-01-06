How To Make A Kir Royale As Seen On ‘Emily In Paris'

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Television

For better or worse, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has made her way into the hearts of Netflix audiences and, now three seasons in, Parisian colleagues. Part of her charm has been her proven finesse for marketing in the digital age— hence her strong following on social media and effortless knack for coming up with product campaigns on the fly.

Emily in Paris premiered at the tail end of 2020 as an ideal binge for everyone at home looking to get lost in a dreamy, romantic world sans real-life harshness. Three years later, fans continue to flock to Netflix for the titular Emily’s adventures in Paris as she navigates working at her company’s French office. Even as she stumbles through becoming accustomed to the culture (and the people), she keeps you rooting for her Midwest earnestness and American work ethic. Or perhaps it's the charm of her friends and colleagues.

Nevertheless, we have come to see Emily is talented at her work. In particular, one example of this we see in season 3 when she meets up with (temporarily former) coworkers Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

Luc takes charge and orders the trio a round of Kir Royales while Emily laments over her frustrations with unemployment. “I am not good at that,” she says when Julien tells her to do “nothing.”

See also: Samuel Arnold Talks ‘Emily In Paris' Season 3

The lunch takes a joyful turn when their drinks arrive. Though they playfully cheer to her unemployment, Emily is enticed by the delicious beverage.

“The perfect drink to sip and do nothing as the ferris wheel turns,” Luc declares.

From this moment, Emily later pitches to a former client that they should consider developing canned Kir Royales.

We’re not sure when those will come to the market in real life, but you can still make your very own. See the full recipe below.

Kir Royale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chambord Liqueur (@chambordliqueur)

Ingredients

4 parts Champagne, prosecco or cava

1⁄2 part Chambord

Black raspberry garnish

Method

In a coupe glass, pour your bubbly. Top with chambord Garnish with a black raspberry Enjoy!