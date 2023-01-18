See Kendall Jenner In Jimmy Choo's Sky-High Spring 2023 Campaign

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Diamond Talura 100s and Diamond Frame Clutch purse

The world might be locked in the thick of winter, but we’re already dreaming of spring vibes—and so are Jimmy Choo and Kendall Jenner.

The 27-year-old supermodel and trend setter stars in the British fashion brand’s Spring 2023 campaign. It’s Jenner’s second such collaboration with Jimmy Choo, and the shoot serves as a continuation of the brand’s Time To Dare campaign.

Photographed and filmed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign features Jenner living the fabulous high life—literally. She’s seen lounging poolside atop a New York City skyscraper, soaring high above the urban jungle and dressed head-to-toe in colorful confidence, courtesy of Jimmy Choo.

The Spring collection is inspired by superheroines and the magic way a slinky silhouette or vibrant palette can make any woman feel like a goddess. Exaggerated proportions and ultra-femme styles help tell this story, as seen in the Tilda 140 loafers with platform heels and the neon green Neoma 110 sandals.

Y2K nostalgia is another key feature of the collection, this interpreted with the repeated use of raw denim. The Maceo over-the-knee boots are jazzed up with patent denim, as are a few of the collection’s accessories.

Diamond Talura 100s and Varenne Quad

You’ll also find the jean look on the Avenue Quad handbag and Talura 100 heels, the latter of which is decked out with a diamond chain. Such chains can also be spotted on the luxurious Diamond Frame Clutch and Diamond Soft Hobo bags.

In true Spring fashion, bright pastels and bubbly attitudes are everywhere in this collection. Jimmy Choo’s white logo spread across the blue denim creates the feeling of puffy clouds in a spring-time sky; while soft purples and pinks, fluorescent yellow-green, fresh white and smooth silver bring a smile to the wearer’s face.

Maceo OTK 85 and Madeline Soft Clutch

More of a sleek heroine? There’s plenty of black and bedazzled edge to fit any Catwoman looking to make a statement on the scene.

The full collection features a wide range of pretty purses, sneakers, heels, bucket bags, scarves, earrings, necklaces, flats and more. It’s a big way to start the year for Jenner and Choo both. See more images from the Spring 2023 campaign below, and shop every look of this delightful collection at jimmychoo.com.

Neoma 110 and Varenne Quad

Diamond Tilda 140s and Diamond Soft Hobo

Diamond Tilda Loafers and Varenna Tote

