Kendall Jenner Stars In Adanola's New Year Activewear Campaign

New year, new you? Ready to make 2025 the season of sweat? Even if you’re putting the leisure in athleisure, Adanola’s latest collection of comfortable and functional activewear has the Kendall Jenner seal of approval.

The superstar model appears in the company’s latest campaign, showing off the versatility and chic style of these warm knits, sculpting silhouettes and relaxing lounge pieces.

From crop-pocket shorts to zip-pocket leggings, long-sleeve zip tops, oversized hoodies and more, Adanola's looks have everything you need to stay committed to your fitness goals and stay warm all winter long.

The neutral and jewel tones of this collection fit any lifestyle and look, and the comfortable and powerful sports bras, rompers and more ensure you don’t have to worry about anything but beating your personal best.

See more images of Jenner in this collection below, and shop all the looks on adanola.com.

