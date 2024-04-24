Kendall Jenner And Emma Chamberlain Just Made Espresso Martinis Even More Trendy

Chamberlain added, “Working with Kendall and 818 on this was such a blast. The whole thing came together naturally because we adore each other and adore espresso martinis with tequila. We played around and ended up creating a unique take on an espresso martini that we know people will love. The Chamberlain Coffee Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles with the 818 Tequila Reposado flavors is nutty and sweet and perfect. I am so excited for people to try it.”
Those in New York City and Los Angeles are getting an extra special treat, too, in honor of the collaboration. From April 24 to 28, entrust an expert to whip you up the 818 Tequila x Chamberlain Coffee Espresso Martini at the likes of Lavo Los Angeles, Belles Beach House, Èlephante, Little Ruby’s, Dudley’s and Happiest Hour, among others
Jenner concluded, “We're not only creating something delicious together— we're settling the debate, once and for all, that espresso martinis taste best when they're made with tequila."