The winding down of August for some signals it’s time for Labor Day preparations, but here in Los Angeles, we’re getting ready for 8.18 Day.

A chance to commemorate Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, 8.18 Day takes place on Aug. 18 and is all about the agave spirit. The third annual celebration will have a nostalgic, retro flair this time around and will highlight the wonderful freshness of a tequila soda.

On Aug. 18, the 818 Tequila Soda Shoppe will pop up at a number of locations across Los Angeles with free, exclusive 8.18 merch and retro-inspired tequila soda cocktail samples made in partnership with Olipop. From BevMo! in West Hollywood to Hotel Erwin in Venice, gather your friends and set your sights on which spot to head to for 818 tequila añejo and root beer, 818 tequila reposado and orange squeeze or 818 tequila blanco and ginger ale. All guests must be 21 and over.

The giveaway will take place while supplies last, but the limited edition merch will also be available for purchase at shop.drink818.com beginning at 10 a.m. that day.

Since Jenner’s founding of 818 Tequila, the Jalisco-produced spirit has won 32 blind-tasting awards across 11 major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards, Platinum Award from the SIP Awards, Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards.

See the full schedule for the 818 Tequila Soda Shoppe pop-up below.

BevMo! West Hollywood – 11am-12pm

7100 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Stella Barra – 2:30-3:30pm

2000 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Hotel Erwin – 4:15-5:15pm

1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291

Townhouse – 5:45-6:45pm

52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291

