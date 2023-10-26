Watch Karl Lagerfeld Sketch A Runway Look For Cara Delevigne Using Makeup

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

The documentary Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Life, streaming now on M/LUX, follows the late designer as he draws pictures of his childhood, his time in Paris, his designs and more.

In this clip, Lagerfeld illustrates Cara Delevigne's runway look--using only makeup--from Chanel's Spring 2013 collection.

