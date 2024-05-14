Everything You Need To Know About Justin Timberlake At The Kia Forum

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature,

Marking his first tour in more than five years, Justin Timberlake will bring The Forget Tomorrow World Tour to Los Angeles this May. The longtime star’s sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, recaptures his old musical magic through dance beats and retellings of love stories from his past. His setlist combines classics with fresh hits, ensuring fans will be kept on their toes throughout the night. Read on to learn more about his upcoming show at the Kia Forum.

The Basics

JT will return to the Kia Forum on May 17 and May 18. Featured guests throughout the evening will include Fireboy, DML and Tobe Nwigwe as well as segments with Timberlake’s expanded 11-piece band, the Tennessee Kids and DJ Andrew Hypes. The concert is anticipated to last for about two hours and start at 8 p.m.

Bag Policy

A clear bag policy is enforced at the Kia Forum. Opt for a clear bag that is either smaller than or equal to 12”x 6”x 12”. If you don't have a clear bag, a gallon-sized plastic bag will work wonderfully. A small clutch or 9”x 6” wristlet is also permitted and does not need to be clear. The Kia Forum is a cashless venue, so make sure you pack a credit or debit card if Apple Pay is not already linked to your device.

Parking

Reserved parking is available and can be purchased before the event. Alternatively, you can leave your car at home and can consider ride-sharing, carpooling or utilizing public transit.

Where to Eat

From 5 p.m. onwards, the outdoor terrace at the Forum will offer a variety of food and beverage options from Los Angeles eateries like Fresh Brothers Pizza. If you are in the mood for a more hearty, sit-down meal, 1010 Wine is an upscale spot, ideal for gathering with friends before the show. Standout options on the menu include the pesto linguine and ribeye, complimented by an extensive selection of California’s finest Black-owned wines. Refer to our more extensive list of restaurants near the Forum for more fun ideas!

What to Expect

You can most certainly expect a high-energy performance by Timberlake, who has spent decades refining his performing finesse. His magnetic stage presence—along with some of his greatest hits and renowned dance moves—remains unwavering. Expect classic hits like “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River,” and “Mirrors,” as well as new favorites and special guests alike.

