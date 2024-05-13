Everything You Need To Know About Just Like Heaven 2024

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature,

Phoenix

Step into a realm of musical magic as Just Like Heaven returns to Pasadena on May 18. Dance the day away across two stages featuring indie icons, all while indulging in delicious bites from local vendors across the festival grounds.

The Basics

Just Like Heaven is coming to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 18. Doors to this electrifying festival open at noon and curfew is at 11 p.m. Passes vary in price and access. For example, the general admission option includes access to all GA areas, food and beverage vendors and all stages. Meanwhile, the VIP pass provides exclusive perks like a dedicated VIP entry lane, two expansive VIP areas adjacent to the stage, fast lane access at the main festival merchandise area and more. Finally, the Clubhouse pass offers the most premier festival access and amenities like upfront stage viewing, exclusive clubhouse access and access to all VIP perks and GA areas. All guests are ensured a pleasant viewing experience.

Bag Policy

Medium-sized backpacks (18”x13”x8.5”) and purses (12”x6”x12”) are permitted inside the festival, as well as small bags like fanny packs and hip bags

Artist Line-up

At the festival, there will be two stages: the Orion stage and the Stardust Stage. Kicking off the setlist over at the Stardust stage is Chris Cruise followed by The Go! Team with Warpaint, Broken Social Scene, Washed Out, Alvvays, Metric, Mike Snow and finally The War On Drugs. Over at the Orion stage, Them Jeans will be the opening act, followed by Be Your Own Pet, CSS, The Return of Gossip, Sleigh Bells, Tegan and Sara, Phantogram, Two Door Cinema Club, Passion Pit, Death Cab for Cutie, Phoenix and The Postal Service.

Arrival

Although parking will be available for purchase on the day of the event, it is strongly recommended to purchase a parking pass ahead of time. Parking opens at 10 a.m. with no overnight parking, tailgating, RVs or camping permitted on the lot. If you plan on taking the Metro, there is a free shuttle service available that will take you directly from Parsons Parking Lot to the festival. If you opt to park at Parsons Parking Lot to take the free shuttle service, the day rate is $15.

Where to Eat

The festival will showcase a diverse array of dining options. Notable spots include Hibachi Grill, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Acai Bar, Bling Bling Dumpling, Good Times Ice Cream and so much more. Enjoy Space Craft Beer and the VIP cocktail section called Block Party to keep the fun going.

What to Expect

Anticipate an unforgettable time at Just Like Heaven, where you will embark on a musical lineup filled with influential indie artists who have shaped our musical landscape. With an expected 30,000 attendees, this day-long extravaganza promises to be one to remember.

