Calling all "Dreamers."

Calvin Klein announced on Monday that Jung Kook, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS, will be the global brand ambassador for its Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear lines.

Jung Kook will debut in the Spring 2023 campaign, showcasing a range of styles from the collections, including the ‘90s Straight denim, Body Jeans, Relaxed Fit Denim Shirt, Oversized Denim Jacket, and Relaxed Fit Standard Logo Crewneck Tee.

Jung Kook expressed his excitement in joining the Calvin Klein family, saying that he has been a fan of the brand for a long time. The partnership is particularly special to him because of how well Calvin Klein's heritage and brand values align with his own.

"My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world," he says in a press release, "and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jonathan Bottomley, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Calvin Klein, praised the singer's cultural impact and values that align with the brand's own.

"Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists," Bottomley is quoted. "He possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

Shot by Park Jong Ha, the campaign featuring Jung Kook in classic CK black-and-white. The American heritage brand is known for its collaborations with influential cultural icons, and this partnership with the BTS member marks another significant step in the brand's legacy.

Mark Wahlberg shot to mainstream fame thanks to his '90s Calvin Klein campaign, and Kate Moss famously modeled for the brand during the height of the super model golden days, as has Naomi Cambell who continues to work with the brand. Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner are a few of the new generational icons that take part in Clavin Klein's rich cultural history, and Jung Kook is now one of those timeless stars.

Jung Kook is well suited for the task. The 25-year-old is known for his powerful voice, enigmatic charm and impressive dance skills. Beyond his work with BTS—one of the most popular music groups in the world—, he's released a number of successful solo records and collaborated with fashion brands including Puma, Fila, Reebok and more.

He's experimental with his style, rockin' baggy silhouettes and sleek suits alike in photo shoots, music videos and life on the street. His mix of sophistication and street style are a perfect match for Calvin Klein.

The announcement has already generated significant buzz, with fans and fashion enthusiasts expressing their excitement over the partnership and eagerly anticipating the release of the campaign. See more images from the campaign below, and learn more via calvinklein.us.

