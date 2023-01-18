Julianne Moore's 14 Best Red-Carpet Looks

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | People Style & Beauty Movies



Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

No stranger to awards shows, Julianne Moore racked up Oscar nominations for her roles in Boogie Nights, The End of the Affair, The Hours and Far from Heaven, and scored a win in 2015 for her emotional turn as an Alzheimer's patient in Still Alice. Her appearances on the red carpet have been just at notable, as the fashionable redhead has collaborated with brands including Gucci, Chanel, Givenchy and Chopard, and even played the female lead in designer and filmmaker Tom Ford's directorial debut, A Single Man. Here are 14 of Moore’s top red-carpet moments.

1- 2015 Oscars

Moore wore this strapless Chanel dress when she won the 2015 Academy Award for her performance in Still Alice. “It was such an honor,” she told this reporter at the 2016 Chanel Oscar dinner, of donning the now-late designer for that sacred moment. “I love how inventive it is, and how classic at the same time. That’s the thing about Karl Lagerfeld—he manages to be completely modern, while always referring to so many things in fashion history.”



Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

2- 2016 SAG Awards

When she presented at the SAG Awards, Moore complemented her hair color with this chartreuse Givenchy Haute Couture dress, paired with Chopard jewelry.



Photo by Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

3- 2015 Golden Globes

Even before Moore took home the Golden Globe for her performance in Still Alice, she won on the fashion front in this silver sequined Givenchy dress with halter neckline and fishtail skirt.



Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage

4- 2014 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 Premiere

Moore marked her debut in the Hunger Games film series just as loudly on the red carpet, where she wore this black sequin Tom Ford dress with a plunging neckline and fringed hemline at the premiere.



Photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

5- 2019 Met Gala

Moore got into the spirit of the camp-themed Met Gala with this voluminous Valentino Haute Couture number—complete with sequins and ruffles.



Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA.com



6- 2014 Cannes Film Festival

For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film Map to the Stars, Moore brought the glamour with this champagne Chanel couture feathered gown. Her film delivered as well, and Moore won the festival's 2014 Best Actress Award.



Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

7- 2012 Emmy Awards

For the 2012 Emmys, Moore made a bright statement in this Dior Couture autumn/winter 2012-13 Canary Yellow gown from Raf Simons’ debut Dior collection, and brought the bling with Fred Leighton jewels. Her bold choices on camera were rewarded too, and she took home the Emmy for her small-screen portrayal of Sarah Palin.



Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic

8- 2019 Golden Globes

Presenter Moore looked absolutely whimsical at the 2019 Golden Globes in this white halter Givenchy gown.



Photo by Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

9- 2017 MoMA Film Benefit

It was only fitting that the honoree of 2017’s Museum of Modern Art film benefit presented by Chanel, wore an outfit by the designer—and she didn't disappoint in this beautiful beaded Chanel Couture dress.



Photo by David X Prutting/BFA.com

10- 2015 SAG Awards

Continuing to collect accolades for Still Alice, Moore stunned at the SAG Awards in this beaded emerald Givenchy Couture dress.



Photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

11- 2015 Met Gala

Moore had another great moment in Givenchy at the 2015 Met Gala, where she emerged a favorite in this black beaded dress.



Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.com



12- 2015 Still Alice New York Screening

Big things were to come when Moore debuted Still Alice in New York—and she announced its arrival in this one-shoulder Alexander McQueen wide-leg jumpsuit.



Photo by Madison McGaw/BFA.com

13- 2015 Chanel Oscar Dinner

“It’s so beautiful and special, and it’s all handmade!" Moore told this reporter of her sophisticated black Chanel look for the brand's annual Oscar dinner in Los Angeles.



Photo by David X Prutting/BFA.com

14- 2022 Gotham Awards

At the 2022 Gotham Awards, Moore and director Todd Haynes presented Alberto Barbera, chief of the Venice Film Festival, with the Gotham Impact Salute for supporting independent U.S. films—and proved she's still a style goddess in this dreamy white Carolina Herrera gown.



Photo by Max Lakner/BFA.com