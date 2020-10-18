See Judy Garland's Malibu Beach House Listed for $3.895 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | April 6, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Judy Garland’s serene Malibu beach house, which she shared with husband Vincent Minnelli and daughter Liza Minnelli, has hit the market at $3.895 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The Garland-Minnelli family purchased the home shortly after it was built in the late 1940s. The home has deep-rooted Hollywood history, having been famously featured as the backdrop for numerous films.

Situated on Malibu’s idyllic Las Tunas Beach, the picturesque estate spans 1,311 square feet. Fully renovated in 2013, the property is blessed with enviable oceanfront views which can be seen throughout the home's three stories. Inspired by Cape Cod design, a private courtyard yields the way to the main entrance of the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate.

Touched by the sun from all angles, the home features a double-view fireplace for both the dining room and living room. A diverse array of wall textures line the house, including a vaulted ceiling within the living area, making for a a lively and comfortable environment. The kitchen has been updated with marble counters and Viking appliances, while 10-foot accordion doors open to a spacious deck, perfect for soaking up the sun, entertaining and relaxing. The master bedroom sits on the upper level and includes a private ocean-view deck.

Malibu has been a long-time home for a number of celebrities, including Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr. and Miley Cyrus. Judy Garland is of course one of the area's most iconic residents. Her unforgettable 45-year career included starring roles in The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St Louis, A Star is Born and The Harvey Girls. Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli , established her own acting and singing career. It is through her children and her work that Garland’s legacy lives on.

The listing agent for the famously owned home is Sally Forster Jones, Compass, Los Angeles. Imagine watching your favorite Judy Garland classic while being cuddled up in the home of the icon herself.

Read more about the home via Top Ten Real Estate Deals, and see pictures below.