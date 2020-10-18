At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

April 6, 2021

Breaking Down Sean McCarthy's 3-Tier Approach to Marketing
Read More

April 6, 2021

3 Tips For Selling a Home As Told By Real Estate Broker Beau Blankenship
Read More

April 5, 2021

Edmund Coutan Shares His ‘rags To Riches' Success Story

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 6, 2021

See Judy Garland's Malibu Beach House Listed for $3.895 Million
Read More

April 6, 2021

3 Tips For Selling a Home As Told By Real Estate Broker Beau Blankenship
Read More

April 5, 2021

Lil Wayne Snags $15.4 Million Hidden Hills Estate

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

See Judy Garland's Malibu Beach House Listed for $3.895 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | April 6, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Judy Garland's Malibu Home for Sale

Judy Garland’s serene Malibu beach house, which she shared with husband Vincent Minnelli and daughter Liza Minnelli, has hit the market at $3.895 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The Garland-Minnelli family purchased the home shortly after it was built in the late 1940s. The home has deep-rooted Hollywood history, having been famously featured as the backdrop for numerous films.

See also: Lil Wayne Snags $15.4 Million Hidden Hills Estate

Situated on Malibu’s idyllic Las Tunas Beach, the picturesque estate spans 1,311 square feet. Fully renovated in 2013, the property is blessed with enviable oceanfront views which can be seen throughout the home's three stories. Inspired by Cape Cod design, a private courtyard yields the way to the main entrance of the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom estate.

Touched by the sun from all angles, the home features a double-view fireplace for both the dining room and living room. A diverse array of wall textures line the house, including a vaulted ceiling within the living area, making for a a lively and comfortable environment. The kitchen has been updated with marble counters and Viking appliances, while 10-foot accordion doors open to a spacious deck, perfect for soaking up the sun, entertaining and relaxing. The master bedroom sits on the upper level and includes a private ocean-view deck.

Judy Garland's Malibu Home exterior front

Malibu has been a long-time home for a number of celebrities, including Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr. and Miley Cyrus. Judy Garland is of course one of the area's most iconic residents. Her unforgettable 45-year career included starring roles in The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St Louis, A Star is Born and The Harvey Girls. Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli , established her own acting and singing career. It is through her children and her work that Garland’s legacy lives on.

The listing agent for the famously owned home is Sally Forster Jones, Compass, Los Angeles. Imagine watching your favorite Judy Garland classic while being cuddled up in the home of the icon herself.

Read more about the home via Top Ten Real Estate Deals, and see pictures below.

Judy Garland's Malibu Home living room

Judy Garland's Malibu Home kitchen

Judy Garland's Malibu Home foyer

Judy Garland's Malibu Home master bedroom

Judy Garland's Malibu Home master bath

Judy Garland's Malibu Home guest room

Judy Garland's Malibu Home hangout

Judy Garland's Malibu Home exterior beach

Tags: celebrity malibu liza minnelli judy garland web-og

Photography by: Noel Kleinman

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: