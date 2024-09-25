Design Maven Joseph Altuzarra Dishes His Favorite Equestrian-Inspired Home Accents

Style star Joseph Altuzarra crafts captivating stories told through the collections of his eponymous label. In advance of his upcoming collection with Kravet Couture, the designer shares his equestrian-inspired mood board of the moment.
“I am passionate about horse riding, and it has slowly seeped into my work as a fashion designer. One example is our Penny dress, which we fabricated in a beautiful silk twill, painted with watercolor horses in lush tones of crimson and taupe.”
“Our bucket bag was inspired by horse feed bags. I love the simple and functional shape paired with the intricate metal closure. It holds everything you need while remaining polished and sophisticated.”
ASSOULINE POLO HERITAGE BOOK “A book that is as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside!”
