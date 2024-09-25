Search Our Site

Design Maven Joseph Altuzarra Dishes His Favorite Equestrian-Inspired Home Accents

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | September 25, 2024 | People, HBCM Profiles, HBNY Profiles, HBAT Profiles, HBBO Profiles, HBCA Profiles, HBMI Profiles, HBSC Profiles, HBTX Profiles, HBDC Profiles, HBCH Profiles,

PHOTO COURTESY OF SUBJECT

Style star Joseph Altuzarra crafts captivating stories told through the collections of his eponymous label. In advance of his upcoming collection with Kravet Couture, the designer shares his equestrian-inspired mood board of the moment.

Altuzarra_Penny_Dress_in_Grenadine.jpg

ALTUZARRA PENNY DRESS IN GRENADINE

“I am passionate about horse riding, and it has slowly seeped into my work as a fashion designer. One example is our Penny dress, which we fabricated in a beautiful silk twill, painted with watercolor horses in lush tones of crimson and taupe.”

700079E_03_02.jpg

HERMÈS AVOINE BLANKET IN CRAIE/GRIS

“This blanket from Hermès is designed for the stables, but on a cozy fall evening, I find it is perfect to snuggle up in to watch TV at home.” hermes.com

NS_BUCKET_IN_NATURAL_BLACK_ALTUZARRA.jpg

ALTUZARRA LARGE N/S BUCKET BAG IN NATURAL/BLACK

“Our bucket bag was inspired by horse feed bags. I love the simple and functional shape paired with the intricate metal closure. It holds everything you need while remaining polished and sophisticated.”

Polo_Heritage_3D.jpg

ASSOULINE POLO HERITAGE BOOK
“A book that is as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside!”

Products are independently selected by our editors. We may earn an affiliate commission from links.


Tags:

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF SUBJECT and brand;
POLO HERITAGE PHOTO © ALINE COQUELLE/COVER COURTESY OF ASSOULINE; ALL OTHER PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDS

MLUX Watch Banner