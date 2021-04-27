Jonah Hill Nabs Malibu Mansion for $9 Million

Kat Bein | May 4, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Whether he’s playing the funnyman or delivering an Oscar-winning dramatic performance, Jonah Hill does things right--and it seems he brings that same caliber to his real estate game.

The multi-talented actor and director just nabbed an enviable ‘80s mansion in Malibu. According to a report by The Dirt, Hill dropped $9 million on the beach house in the exclusive gated community of Malibu Colony.

Built in 1980, the home maintains a contemporary modern look with an all-white exterior and blocky design. Boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a bit more than 3,600-square feet, the home sits just across the street from the beach.

If Hill or his guests don’t feel like strolling through the sand, there’s a perfectly pleasant pool situated in the sunny back patio. Who wouldn’t like to lounge on the rich wood deck or take a dip in the attached hot tub? The space even includes an outdoor kitchen for grilling and entertaining.

The place is furnished with plenty of whimsical charm, from the patio’s modernist furniture in bright colors, with more muted shades of navy, black and wood throughout the beautiful interior. High ceilings set a stately tone in the formal living space, and the ornate chandeliers don’t hurt.

The kitchen is open, facing the living area with a long island that doubles as a bar-style dining table. The walls are painted black with exposed shelving, giving the home a touch of trendy industrial.

The master bedroom turns things around with a light and airy design, while the master bathroom brings the spa experience home with a built-in sauna and steam room.

Each sunset, Hill and his friends can hit the rooftop deck to take in the stunning view. One can see just enough beach to remember, this is indeed paradise.

Hill has been busy despite quarantine. His next project, Don’t Look Up, co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, and is currently in post-production. Learn more about Hill’s new beachside digs and see pictures via The Dirt.