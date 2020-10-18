At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
Read More

April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
Read More

February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

People

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

How Eric Paskin's Battle with Addiction Inspired His Successful Rehab Center
Read More

February 26, 2021

How Top Model Rebecca Mardikes Conquered the Fashion World

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
Read More

March 15, 2021

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish in Gucci and Other Top Looks
Read More

March 12, 2021

10 Fantastic Fashion Podcasts to Binge in 2021
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Joe Rogan Sells Bell Canyon Home Above Asking Price for $3.45 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | March 18, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Joe Rogan sells LA home above asking price

The heat never escapes former “Fear Factor” host Joe Rogan. After 18 years of L.A. living, Rogan and his wife, Jessica Ditzel, have sold their Bell Canyon home and settled down south in the Lone-Star State. The couple struck gold with their California home sale, selling the home for $3.45 million -- $250,000 above the asking price -- five months after listing.

The 7,573-square-foot French, country style home stands on a palatial 1.05-acre lot. According to the New York Post, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has undergone a few modern renovations in each of the bathrooms during Rogan and Ditzel's tenure. Designed with an open-floor living space, each room is subtly decorated and detailed with various textures and tones, giving the home a perfect combination of classical and contemporary vision. The neutral-toned property lets nature speak for itself, as each room is surrounded by exquisite views overlooking mountains and valleys.

See also: Rihanna Bought a Chic and Private 'Million Dollar Listing' in Beverly Hills

On the residence's main floor is a great room and living room, which is complemented with an elegant fireplace and opens up into the formal dining room. The massive estate also includes a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two Miele dishwashers, three sinks, two refrigerators and an island finished off with marble countertops.

Offering plentiful amenities for both indoor and outdoor enjoyment and relaxation, the property also features a glass balcony, private courtyard, rolling lawns, a customized gym, a glistening outdoor pool, a spa, a media room with a pool table and wet bar, a meditation atrium and an office-library combo.

Rogan and Ditzel left Los Angeles for Austin last year, leaving behind three California estates: the recently-sold home in Bell Canyon and two guarded properties in San Fernando Valley.

The former UFC commentator and podcaster signed an exclusive deal last May with Spotify valued at more than $100 million. Rogan’s popular show the Joe Rogan Experience is also hitting high’s after consistently being ranked as one of Apple’s top streamed podcasts.

Read more about Joe Rogan’s recent home sale via the New York Post.

Tags: web-og joe rogan bell canyon

Photography by: Michael S. Schwartz

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: