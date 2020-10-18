Joe Rogan Sells Bell Canyon Home Above Asking Price for $3.45 Million

Nilam Mukherjee | March 18, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

The heat never escapes former “Fear Factor” host Joe Rogan. After 18 years of L.A. living, Rogan and his wife, Jessica Ditzel, have sold their Bell Canyon home and settled down south in the Lone-Star State. The couple struck gold with their California home sale, selling the home for $3.45 million -- $250,000 above the asking price -- five months after listing.

The 7,573-square-foot French, country style home stands on a palatial 1.05-acre lot. According to the New York Post, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has undergone a few modern renovations in each of the bathrooms during Rogan and Ditzel's tenure. Designed with an open-floor living space, each room is subtly decorated and detailed with various textures and tones, giving the home a perfect combination of classical and contemporary vision. The neutral-toned property lets nature speak for itself, as each room is surrounded by exquisite views overlooking mountains and valleys.

On the residence's main floor is a great room and living room, which is complemented with an elegant fireplace and opens up into the formal dining room. The massive estate also includes a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two Miele dishwashers, three sinks, two refrigerators and an island finished off with marble countertops.

Offering plentiful amenities for both indoor and outdoor enjoyment and relaxation, the property also features a glass balcony, private courtyard, rolling lawns, a customized gym, a glistening outdoor pool, a spa, a media room with a pool table and wet bar, a meditation atrium and an office-library combo.

Rogan and Ditzel left Los Angeles for Austin last year, leaving behind three California estates: the recently-sold home in Bell Canyon and two guarded properties in San Fernando Valley.

The former UFC commentator and podcaster signed an exclusive deal last May with Spotify valued at more than $100 million. Rogan’s popular show the Joe Rogan Experience is also hitting high’s after consistently being ranked as one of Apple’s top streamed podcasts.

Read more about Joe Rogan’s recent home sale via the New York Post.