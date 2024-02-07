Everything You Need To Know About Jo Koy At The Kia Forum

By: Emily Adams By: Emily Adams | | Lifestyle

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (Netflix)

Jo Koy continues the Kia Forum’s comedy lineup in February. Read on for everything you need to know about the shows.

Who is Jo Koy?

Washington-native Jo Koy is a comedian who has been featured on Chelsea Lately, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. More recently, Koy hosted the Golden Globes and is now traveling around the globe on his Funny is Funny World Tour with all new material. It marks his return to the Forum following the release of his 2022 Netflix special that was filmed at the Inglewood arena.

The Basics

In returning from his recent, highly anticipated film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix Special, Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum, Koy brings his world tour to the Kia Forum on Feb. 16 and 17. Tickets for the show are available now. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Bag Policy

The Kia Forum has a clear bag policy along and encourages guests to pack lightly to ensure the utmost safety for all attendees. However, guests are welcomed to bring a clear bag equal to or smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” or a small clutch. Also of note, the Forum is a cashless venue so don’t forget your credit or debit card or digital form of payment.

Arrival

Before heading to the show, be sure that your tickets are saved to your Apple wallet for an easy check-in. Parking passes are also available for purchase beforehand. However, whether you buy in advance or the day of, make sure you leave with plenty of time in case there is traffic. You can also park at an offsite, but nearby lots surrounding the arena.

Where to Eat?

The Forum serves classic arena concession eats like nachos, popcorn, pizza and hot dogs and beverages. It all makes for a satisfying snack, but if you have time, we recommend eating at a restaurant as you head to the show. Read our full list of suggested pre-show restaurants.

The Kia Forum is located at 3900 W Manchester Blvd 90305.

