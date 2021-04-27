J.J. Abrams Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $22 Million

Addison Aloian | May 3, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Film and TV legend J.J. Abrams has listed his Pacific Palisades home on the market, and the force is strong with this one.

Represented by David Offer at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, the gorgeous 7,395-square-foot home is listed for $21,995,000, a steep upgrade from the $14.47 million Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath bought the place for back in 2014. The couple transformed the house from a '90s style relic into a modern family home with plenty of space for formal and casual entertaining.

Hidden behind secured gates and a flood of greenery, the celebrity-ready abode offers ample privacy to the inhabitants. With five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three powder rooms, this estate is anything but modest. It fits well into the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which counts Brooke Shields, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Steven Spielberg, Bill Barnum, and Herbert and Bui Simon as residents.

The epitome of luxury, this classic traditional features five fireplaces, a robust security system, a crafts room, and a staff or guest suite. The place is lined with luxurious ebony wood floors and an audio speaker system with ceiling speakers that connect throughout the house.

Buyers will be drawn to the light-filled foyer, as well as the formal living and dining rooms nearby. Both rooms include fireplaces, and the living room’s floor-to-ceiling set of bookshelves takes cozy to new levels.

The kitchen is large with an island and seating area, marble countertops, and neutral white walls and cabinets. The seating area has easy access to the backyard and is perfect for entertaining.

In contrast, the casual family room features dark wood paneling and a black, brick fireplace. The room sports plenty of seating for the entire family and guests, so everyone can enjoy the large television, or hop on over to a separate area for games such as ping pong and foosball with a gorgeous view of the backyard.

A paradise for visitors, the main-floor guest suite opens to a hidden garden with a fountain. Meanwhile, the second-floor master suite boasts a private terrace, an outdoor fireplace, two walk-in closets, a private office and a hotel-style bathroom.

Elegance continues outside the home where one can stay warm all winter with in-ceiling heaters and a fireplace. The views of the backyard are sweet enough, but it's made even better by the sweeping Los Angeles skyline. There's plenty for summer fun, too, with a built-in grill, a heated swimming pool with a spa, and a bocce court.

The Abrams family isn't moving far. The producer and his wife still have a mainstay in the Pacific Palisades, so they'll be around to welcome the new neighbors. Learn more about this Palatial wonderland via The Dirt and see pictures via the official listing.