Shop Sailor Moon's Shoes, Thanks To This Incredible Jimmy Choo Capsule Collection

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Choo prism power, make up!

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, one of the most celebrated manga comics and anime series of all time.

See also: Loewe Teases First Images of 'Spirited Away' Studio Ghibli Collection

Created by Naoko Takeuchi, the story sees Usagi Tsukino and her friends tackle the usual pitfalls of teenager-dom while also protecting Tokyo and the world from a never-ending assortment of interstellar and interdimensional enemies—and they do all this in iconic style, sporting colorful shoes, skirts and signature sailor uniforms, transforming from school girls to superheroes with elemental magic.

To mark the milestone, the fashionable work of fiction gets a totally stellar capsule collection from Jimmy Choo, which honors the beloved franchise with absolutely adorable and incredibly chic shoes and purses, inspired by the unique Sailor Guardians and their friends.

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a unique global phenomenon,” Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi says in a press release. “[It’s] a manga and anime that resonates, bridging cultures and languages, speaking to different generations, bringing us all together. That is what drew me to this project.”

Peruse this collection, and you’ll find the iconic footwear for all the inner senshi (or Sailor Scouts, as they’re known in the U.S.). You can truly fight evil by moonlight and win love by daylight in Sailor Moon's pink knee-high boots, Sailor Mercury's blue boot heels, Sailor Mars' red pumps, Sailor Jupiter's lace-up combat heels, or Sailor Venus' strappy yellow heels.

Even Luna makes an appearance in the form of a crystal-encrusted cat purse, and she gets her own inspired footwear with shimmering black platforms.

“I am extremely happy that the characters and stories that came from my imagination are now loved by many people around the world,” Takeuchi says. “What has always been truly important to me is the youthful, pure imagination and power of the young girls. I believe that the Jimmy Choo brand also has these qualities. It is a cool brand that I love. Thank you for the beautiful products! I am extremely happy.”

“Being able to work so closely with Naoko Takeuchi has been so inspiring,” Choi says. “This collaboration underscores our shared values not just of female empowerment but for fashion’s ability to inspire inclusivity and individuality through personality and self-belief. The notion of transformation via fashion is central to Naoko Takeuchi, and clothes play a vital role in the identity of her superheroines—especially their shoes, the most powerful transformer you can step into.”

The capsule collection is further celebrated with two original tracks from superstar DJs Honey Dijon and YuSu. “Sun” and “Moon” are both vaporwave-inspired house tunes, tying in the Sailor Moon series’ ‘90s roots. Limited edition vinyl will be sold alongside accessory purchases at select global pop-up locations.

Shop the full collection and learn where to find each exciting pop-up location at jimmychoo.com.