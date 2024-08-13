Jessica Sepel's 7 Favorite Health & Wellness Spots In Los Angeles

Food & Drink, People, Lifestyle, Feature,

Clinical nutritionist, bestselling author and wellness leader Jessica Sepel racked up over half a million Instagram followers for her expert tips on holistic nutrition and wellness. She also shares a whole lot of tasty recipes and insider skincare secrets and is authentically honest with her audience.

In fact, Sepel first became inspired to become a clinical nutritionist after her own journey with fad dieting, restrictive eating and a negative relationship with nutrition. Now she’s the brains behind the Australian-born wellness brand JSHealth, which works to take the mystery out of supplements through simple, quality formulas. Its lineup spans 40 offerings, inclusive of traditional supplements, vitamin-infused haircare and skincare products.

But before JSHealth began its journey toward supplement industry domination, it was first a community with an app, program and books. This was where Sepel laid the roots of connection with her following.

“I think being a nutritionist and health author who has always been passionate about helping people feel good is what has allowed our customers to feel a sense of trust toward our brand,” she tells Modern Luxury.

Sepel adds, “We are also incredibly meticulous when it comes to our supplements. High-quality supplements are not easy to make, and a strong point of difference for JSHealth Vitamins is that we go the extra mile and leave no stone unturned.”

JSHealth has garnered such a large following in the U.S. that Sepel moved earlier this year to the epicenter of health and wellness: Los Angeles. “As founders and entrepreneurs, we try to be nimble and listen to what the market is telling us,” Sepel shares. “We knew we had to be on the ground in order to grow it properly and build a solid team. It is a privilege to be able to grow JSHealth Vitamins in the U.S. from the ground up, as we understand how tough and competitive this market can be. We are always grateful and inspired by our passionate global community; the support in the U.S. has been incredible.”

Sepel admits that it can be hard to be away from loved ones back in Australia. However, she affirms that being in Los Angeles has been “really fulfilling.” “I really love the mindset of the diverse people I meet and connect with in L.A.,” she says. “There’s a strong element of supportiveness and abundance to their thinking. And, of course, it is a true mecca of wellness and networking.”

In addition to growing JSHealth, Sepel has spent her time getting to know the best health and wellness spots around Los Angeles. Read on for her favorites.

Erewhon

Website/ Various

“How could it not be,” Sepel says. “I first discovered the WeHo store many years ago, and it was just a nutritionist's heaven on earth!” You may have flocked to an Erewhon for the Hailey Bieber smoothie or try out a viral TikTok recipe, but you’ll also discover here the best-of-the-best organic produce and products. Next time, consider trying Sepal's favorite, the almond butter smoothie.

Surya Spa

Website/ 700 Wilshire Blvd 90401

Her favorite treatment spot is tucked inside the Santa Monica Proper Hotel. She proclaims, “Surya Wellness Spa is heaven on earth!” The 3,000-square-foot oasis operates on age-old Indian wellness principles and offers massages, yoga, meditation, steam and oil treatments, personalized Dosha Yoga consultations, cooking and cleansing Panchakarma programs.

Hot 8 Yoga

Website/ Various

Sepel’s yoga studio of choice can be found all around town. Offering classes that bring the heat, Hot 8 Yoga presents seven different class styles to meet the needs and interests of all kinds of yogis. Feel ignited by the high-energy yoga barre class or prioritize recovery and flexibility with a Yin session.

Kreation

Website/ Various

Another smoothie go-to for Sepel is Kreation. The Los Angeles-based business built a fanship thanks to its raw cold-pressed juices, but its blended beverages are just as great. Its menu offerings include a Greentastic smoothie made of avocado, probiotic yogurt, proteins and superfoods and a vegan Tranquility smoothie with coconut meat, turmeric, Tocos and protein.

SunLife Organics

Website/ Various

When you’re as busy as Sepel, being able to fuel up on the go is important, which is why she let us in on another favorite smoothie spot. “I find them to be nutritionally balanced and delicious,” she says of the smoothies at both SunLife Organics and Kreation. The Malibu-born juice bar gets creative and flavorful with its satisfying smoothies that range from protein-packed to fruit-forward and beyond.

The Pilates Class

Website/ 608 Westmount Dr 90069

Fitness enthusiasts know how important it is to find community where you workout, which is part of the reason Sepel loves The Pilates Class. “[It’s] run by fellow Aussie girls living in L.A.,” she says. A self-described immersive and holistic studio, it offers classes for newcomers, pros, pregnant and postnatal attendees and more.

Urth Caffé

Website/ Various

With lines constantly out the doors, it’s safe to say that most Angelenos love Urth Caffé. The day-to-night European-style establishment has earned a loyal following for its tasty espresso beverages, soft pastries and excellent salads. In particular, Sepel can’t get enough of the Greek salad. “I could eat [it] every day,” she says.



