Jennifer Aniston Joins Fitness Brand Pvolve

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Jennifer Aniston is flexing her muscles.

The A-list superstar is joining Pvovle, a streaming fitness company that centers on functional movement paired with resistance equipment.

Set to star in future campaigns for the brand, Aniston will also focus on product development, programming strategy and marketing.

"In 2021 I had a really bad back injury, and I don't feel like myself when I'm not able to work out. I have a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation – physically and in her energy level – but she also explained that Pvolve's functional fitness method respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations, so you don't have to sit on the bench and wait for full recovery. I ordered the equipment and started streaming the workouts at home and instantly fell in love with the program and its results. Then, once I was back to full strength, I saw how broad the range of workout options are, and I was hooked. It's completely different from anything I'd tried before and that's what made me want to get involved with the company," Aniston said.

"I was blown away when I found out that Jennifer Aniston was a secret streamer and doing the workouts at home. The fact that someone so advanced in her fitness journey and with access to a world of options, fell in love with the Method after experiencing its benefits, is a dream come true," Pvovle founder Rachel Katzman added.