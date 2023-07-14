Harley-Davidson Launches Apparel Collection With Jason Momoa

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Get ready for a road trip with Jason Momoa.

The star has joined forces with Harley-Davidson to design an apparel collection called "On The Roam" that is "dedicated to those who seek the untamed thrill of adventure and embrace the open road," according to a statement.

See Also: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up With Superdackle Collaboration

"The 'On The Roam' collection was born out of my love for Harley-Davidson. In this collection, we honor 120 years of Harley-Davidson, embracing the adventure, empowering us to write our own story—the freedom to wander in the wild and live in the moments," Momoa said.

Pieces include workwear-inspired cargo pants, tees, tanks and more. See the whole collection here.