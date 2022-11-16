Where To Watch All The James Bond Movies

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Movies

1964: Actor Sean Connery poses as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from Goldfinger.

Few film franchises have the historical magnitude in cinema of James Bond. Based on the novels by Ian Fleming, the beloved and successful movies have spanned decades, actors and cultural significance since launching in 1962 with Sean Connery as Agent 007 in Dr. No. Twenty five movies have been made since then.

The good news is all the films— for now— are in one place. As part of the franchise’s 60th anniversary celebration, all 25 James Bond films are available to stream on Prime Video. You’ll even find a documentary about six decades of James Bond music on there (The Sound of 007).

Whether you’re looking to catch up on all the movies before the next James Bond casting announcement or you need to finish your run with Daniel Craig, see below for each James Bond actor’s movie lineup over the years.

Sean Connery

Sir Sean Connery originated the movie-adapted role with Dr. No in 1962 and established the James Bond films as a worldwide phenomenon. He went on to star in six official films.

1962- Dr. No

1963- From Russia with Love

1964- Goldfinger

1965- Thunderball

1967- You Only Live Twice

1971- Diamonds Are Forever

George Lazenby

1969- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Australian actor embodied Agent 007 for just one film. In fact, it was just his second ever film role and he later was nominated for New Star of the Year at the Golden Globes in 1970.

Roger Moore

Sir Roger Moore grew up wanting to be a cartoonist, but would later pivot to acting when he sought an occupation that made him happy. He ended up playing James Bond more than any actor thus far with seven films throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s.

1973- Live and Let Die

1974- The Man with the Golden Gun

1977- The Spy Who Loved Me

1979- Moonraker

1981- For Your Eyes Only

1983- Octopussy

1985- A View to a Kill

Timothy Dalton

Though just in two movies, Timothy Dalton’s James Bond was fairly notable. According to TVGuide, he was approached three times to play the infamous spy and was the last James Bond to smoke cigarettes on screen.

1987- The Living Daylights

1989- License to Kill

Pierce Brosnan

The 20th century rounded out with Pierce Brosnan as the fifth James Bond. Following the failures of Dalton’s film, Brosnan turned the franchise around with GoldenEye, which made more than $350 million worldwide.

1995- GoldenEye

1997- Tomorrow Never Dies

1999- The World Is Not Enough

2002- Die Another Day

Daniel Craig

Casino Royale officially launched James Bond into the 21st century. Critics weren’t exactly pleased with the casting, but his sensual, heroic, masculine take on the role proved to be a success. The final film, No Time To Die, earned $774 million worldwide, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

2006- Casino Royale

2008- Quantum of Solace

2012- Skyfall

2015- Spectre

2021- No Time to Die

