October 18, 2020

El Tesoro Tequila and Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Celebrate Heritage
April 23, 2020

The National Basketball Wives Association And Morgan Stanley Teamed Up For A Virtual Party With A Purpose
February 26, 2020

Invited: High Note

April 8, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
April 8, 2021

How Ivan Pacheco Is Positively Impacting the Lives of Thousands of Students
April 7, 2021

4 Questions With Leading Crypto Trader Elias Nickoloas

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

Life is not a specific song that has to be followed through the lyrics to get it right with the tune or the beat. How you choose to live your life is solely dependent on you. Some people would love to take the knowledge of empowerment to other people so that they can be in charge. If you choose to live life and blindly follow others, you will be losing out on what really matters in terms of your growth. Ivan Pacheco decided to break from the norm.

LA_Confidential_Mag_Ivan_Pacheco.jpg

Success is a term that is used to define anyone that can be materialized with resources, influence, or money. However, this is not always the truth. Success is the act of stepping out of your comfort zone and consistently refusing to give up. It is the act of following your own heart and living the life you constantly keep dreaming about. If you feel as if you need to quit your job and start your own business, the perfect time will be now. Ivan Pacheco loves to inspire thousands of students to dream big and not limit themselves.

Efforts you put in to make your life different should never be underestimated. Ivan Pacheco started off by selling mixtapes from barbershop to barbershop for so long. For fear of ending up as most people do, playing safe to maintain a lifestyle, could eventually end up in depression. There is fulfillment in seeing your businesses and passion grow over time. Even if you see yourself failing each time you try harder, you should just keep your eyes on the prize. After humble beginnings he’s become the co-creator of DCX Academy which is now serving over 17,000 students all around the world! It’s quickly become the number one crypto education platform on the planet and includes recorded education, live education, as well as tools and strategies designed to help average people with above average work ethic turn their dreams into reality!

In addition to co-founding DCX Academy, he has also created a clothing line called Sply & Dmnd which is designed to not only make people feel like $1,000,000 while they wear it, but also to bring awareness to the importance of purchasing assets in order to create wealth! Many people wonder if the American Dream is still alive and well but Ivan Pacheco, aka Ivan Paychecks, is a testimony that it's still alive and well!


