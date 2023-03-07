Oscar Week 2023: Inside the Hottest Parties Around Town (Updating)

By Jasmin Rosemberg By Jasmin Rosemberg | | Parties Movies



Photo courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 95th Academy Awards are returning on Sunday, March 12 to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles—where the year's biggest films, including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis and The Fabelmans, will vie for Best Picture. But before Hollywood's crowning night, here's a look inside the flurry of events (benefits, gifting suites, fashion brand parties and more!) celebrating the industry and this year's contenders.

Tuesday, March 7

In advance of the 85th Oscars Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previewed the food, beverages and decor guests can expect at this year's post-Oscar celebration—which immediately follows the awards on Sunday, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Master chef Wolfgang Puck will be catering the event for the 29th time. “We do probably 40 to 50 different things, and it’s all on small plates,” said Puck, who recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his catering company, Wolfgang Puck Catering. "But everybody can taste different things, which is great."

Among the dishes on the menu are his smoked salmon Oscars matzah, chicken pot pie, cod bouillabaisse and English pea agnolotti. As an explosive dessert, he's doing chocolate Oscar cigars that are dipped in liquid nitrogen. From a new central bar with towering Oscar, guests will be sipping Don Julio cocktails—such as the Showtime Margarita or Por Amor Paloma—as well as Domaine Clarence Dillon wines and Miraval Champagne.



Rendering courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Monday, March 6



Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Visionary Women

A sea of fierce females flocked to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration. After mingling and enjoying bubbly and passed hors d'oeuvres, the women migrated into the ballroom for an inspiring program and awards presentation. In their first-ever joint appearance on a public stage, Maria Shriver and daughters Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Christina Schwarzenegger—Visionary Women's 2023 Changemakers of the Year for their service as journalists, authors and documentarians—engaged in a discussion led by Emmy award-winning journalist Giselle Fernandez.

"Especially in a town like this, it's very easy to feel small, it's very easy to feel invisible, it's very easy to feel like you don't matter, when you're surrounded by the Oscars, and this and that," said Shriver. "But I have learned in my journalism, my advocacy, is that we all matter, and that we can all make a tremendous difference in another human being's life by acknowledging them, by encouraging them, by giving them a hand." Christina, 31, spoke about making the 2018 Netflix documentary Take Your Pills following her own struggle with Adderall. Katherine, 33, a best-selling author, spoke about the interviews she did with women from Elizabeth Smart to Tanya Brown for her book The Gift of Forgiveness. Each woman in the audience left with a copy of her new children's book, Good Night, Sister.

Saturday, March 5



Ruth E. Carter's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costumes. Photo by Alex J. Berliner/ABImages.

For over 20 years, FIDM Museum has been celebrating costume design and the Oscar nominees with the Art of Costume Design in Film exhibit. This year's display includes costumes from 23 films from the 2022 season—including from all of the Oscar costume nominees (Babylon's Mary Zophres, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ruth E. Carter, Elvis' Catherine Martin, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Shirley Kurata and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Jenny Beavan. Additional work is also on display from famed costume designers such as Salvador Perez Jr. (former president of the Costume Designers Guild) and Arianne Phillips (who Reese Witherspoon famously enlisted to design the Time's Up pin for awards season in 2018). Designers such as Perez, Carter, Kurata, Mary Zophres, Graham Chuchyard and more attended the opening cocktail fete, and the exhibit will be open to the public at FIDM Museum through May 6.





Oscar nominee (and prior winner) Ruth E. Carter, photo by Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages.



Shirley Kurata with her costumes from Everything Everywhere All at Once, photo by Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages.