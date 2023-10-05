September 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Parties

Aerielist at Mr. Wanderlust at Level 8

September saw a flurry of galas, grand openings and insightful conversations See below for what happened around L.A. this month.

Create & Cultivate Beauty & Wellness Summit

On Sept. 9, Create & Cultivate hosted its Behind the Business: Beauty & Wellness Summit, which included keynote conversations by Ayesha Curry and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg. Other panelists, speakers and participants included Beyond Yoga’s Michelle Wahler, Pvolve’s Rachel Katzman, skincare expert and influencer Cassandra Bankson and Girlbosstown’s Robyn DelMonte.

Chef Rooftop Shindig at Cabra

In support of Maui assistance, chef Stephanie Izard hosted her chef friends at Cabra, her Peruvian-inspired rooftop bar at the Hoxton in downtown, on Sept. 12. Guests were treated to cocktails by Santo Spirts and bites by chefs Izard, Shota Nakajima, Elizabeth Falkner, Shirley Chung, Bricia Lopez and Jonathan Sawyer, who guests also mingled with. Guy Fieri also made an appearance.

Level 8 Makes Splashy Debut

Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA unveiled its sprawling new nightlife destination on Sept. 13. Called Level 8, the 30,000-square-foot space of restaurants, bars and nightlife venues celebrated its grand opening with Anderson .Paak, Aaron Paul, Jeremy Renner, Evan Ross, Ryan Cabrerra, Marlon Wayans, Miguel, Matt Bellamy, Lucien Laviscount, Jane Seymour and Alfie Allen.

September at Cinespia

Alongside welcoming hundreds of Angelenos over the course of September, Cinespia attracted a number of familiar faces this month. The Sept. 16 screening of Scarface drew Josh Hutcherson, Clive Standen and Kayla Maisonet, while The Royal Tenenbaums saw Thora Birch, Riele Downs and Natalie Morales and The Devil Wears Prada included Kathy Griffin and Diana Silvers.

Chanel x Sofia Coppola Dinner

Toasting to the release of the director’s new book, Sofia Coppola Archive, 1999-2023, Chanel hosted an intimate dinner at the Chateau Marmont for Coppola and her friends, which included Kristen Stewart, Priscilla Presley, Elle and Dakota Fanning, Alexandra Shipp, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, among others. The evening culminated with a performance by Princess, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum’s Prince cover band. Read our full recap.

Mosh Commemorates World Alzheimer’s Day

Unveiling their new Plant Powered Trio protein bar collection, Mosh co-founders Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger welcomed an exclusive group of stars and health and wellness enthusiasts at Nic’s on Beverly on Sept. 21. The World Alzheimer’s Day event featured Mosh bars, bites, De Soi aperitifs, a succulent-making station and a conversation among Shriver, Schwarzenegger and Rich Roll about plant-based eating and brain health. Attendees included Amanda Kloots, Ariana Huffington, Cheryl Hines, Chris Pratt, Melanie Griffith, Rachel Zoe and Sean Hayes, among others.

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS

On Sept. 21, hosted the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End Aids at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The fundraising gala was co-chaired by Paris Jackson and Christine Chiu; featured a performance by Gladys Knight and honored Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to Ends AIDS Award, which was presented by Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand returned after four years and raised more than $1.4 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which works to fund pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada. Taking place on Sept. 23 at UCLA’s Royce Quad, the event drew more than 2,500 people, including more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners and stars like Dakota and Elle Fanning, Charlie Fay, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter and Timothy Olyphant.

