October 2024: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

Grammy winner Tems celebrates the end of her North American tour.

October was a whirlwind in Los Angeles with a flurry of high-profile galas, starry community events and Halloween bashes. From the welcome return of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic to the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala and more, see what happened across town below.

Tems ‘Born in the Wild’ Afterparty

On Oct. 1, Tems commemorated the end of her North American tour with a “Born in the Wild” afterparty at Sunset at Edition. Between dancing to tracks curated by DJ Guilty Beatz, guests jumped between posing in the photo booth, glamming up at the tooth gem station and Topicals beauty station in the bathroom and perusing exclusive tour merch. VIPs in attendance included Andesron .Paak, Smino, Wale, Serena Page and Mykki Blanco.

Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned to Los Angeles on Oct. 5. Taking over the polo fields at Will Rogers State Historic Park, Angelenos came dressed to impress to watch renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot, and his wife Delfina Blaquier take on Team Will Rogers for a lively match. Festivities kicked off with a National Anthem performance by Erin Palmer Ramirez, which was followed by a ceremonial ball toss by Danai Gurira. As Team Veuve Clicquot worked to take home the win, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Charles Melton, Quinta Brunson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Lewis Pullman, Victoria Justice and others sipped glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne from the sidelines.

Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away Event

Hello Sunshine took over NYA Studios on Oct. 5 for a day of connection, entertainment and joy. Beginning with a stand-up set by comedian and actress Heather McMahan, the programming officially kicked off with a welcome by Hello Sunshine founder, Reese Witherspoon. Then, the day continued with fireside chats on entrepreneurship, panels on resilience and ambition and experiential pop-ups, featuring star-studded conversations with Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Octavia Spenver, Olivia Munn and more. Notably, there was a sipping station by Drop of Sunshine, which also marked the debut of Hello Sunshine in the wine business. A partnership with Treasury Wine Estates, attendees sipped their choice of a California brut sparkling rosé, Central Coast chardonnay or Central Coast red blend.

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand

The 12th annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Stand racked up a record $1.7 million for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation at its Oct. 5 culinary extravaganza. Welcoming more than 2,000 people, the event drew more than 100 chefs, mixologists and vintners and celebrities like Timothy Olyphant, Jason Ritter, Jimmy Kimmel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Royce Quad at UCLA. The afternoon featured inspiring words by Jay & Liz Scott, Alex's parents and co-executive directors of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation; a live auction that raised over $710,000 and food and beverages from L.A. favorites like Akasha, Birdie G’s, Jon & Vinny’s, Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Pizzeria Bianco, Night + Market, Petit Trois and others.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024

Hosted by Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner, the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala took place on Oct. 5 at The Event Deck at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. Colin Hanks presented AEG with the Courage to Care Award, while Jamie Lee Curtis paid tribute to CHLA nurses for their steadfast commitment and compassion in caring for their patients. Later, CHLA Foundation Board of Trustees member and KOST 103.5 personality Ellen K also awarded Bernadette and Sugar Ray Leonard with Courage to Care Awards. Attendees were perhaps most wowed by a surprise announcement that Chuck Lorre had made one of the largest donations in the hospital’s history to create the Chuck Lorre Pediatric Health Education Institute, which will build comprehensive education and training opportunities across CHLA. The evening closed out with a powerful performance by Demi Lovato, who sang hits like “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Give Your Heart a Break,” and “Cool for the Summer.” The gala was a success and raised nearly $5 million.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Beverly Hills Soirée

When a car is worth half a million dollars, it deserves a party. On Oct. Oct. 10, Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills and O’Gara Coach paid such due diligence to the reveal of the new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II. Car enthusiasts, actors and Los Angeles tastemakers gathered at a private residence in Bel-Air to witness the unveiling of the high-power, but elegant vehicle. Alongside getting the chance to take a seat inside the sleek car, guests enjoyed caviar bumps and Rolls-Royce purple martinis.

The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its fourth annual gala on Oct. 19 to great success, raising over $11 million for the funding of its exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming. In partnership with Rolex, the gala was co-chaired by Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, Tyler Perry and Academy Museum Trustee, physician, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr. Eric Esrailian. The evening began with Longoria, who introduced Academy Museum Director and President Ammy Homma for an official welcome. Then, Steven Spielberg presented the Icon Award to Rita Moreno, which was followed by dinner and Saoirse Ronan presenting Paul Mescal with the Vantage Award. Later, John Travolta presented Quentin Tarantino with the Luminary Award and Ariana Grande introduced Cynthia Erivo for a surprise musical medley performance of “I’m Here” from The Color Purple, The Wiz’s “Home,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” The guest list proved just as glamorous with Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Elizabeth Banks, Quinta Brunson, Bobby Cannavale, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and many others in attendance.

Los Angeles Chargers Lead Mindful Breathwork Practice At The Bolt

The Los Angeles Chargers practice fields in El Segundo were awash in pink on Oct. 14. Peppered with yoga mats in shades of bubblegum, the team hosted a breathwork practice for UCLA Health cancer patients and survivors with players Cameron Dicker, Brenden Rice and DJ Chark and Sarah Harbaugh, wife of Chargers head Jim Harbaugh. The mindful event also welcomed adoptable puppies from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace for some pre-session fun.

Francia Raisa x Tequila Cazadores Dinner

On Oct. 23, actress Francia Raisa and Tequila Cazadores held a dinner at Ka’teen in Hollywood to commemorate the launch of her Cocina Collection. The invite-only dinner brought together media and influencers to connect over Tequila Cazadores cocktails and Yucatán cuisine by chef Wes Avila.

Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza Santa Monica Premiere

On Oct. 24, Cirque du Soleil returned to the Santa Monica Pier, and a starry crowd followed. The opening night saw Cher, William Shatner, Halle Berry, Tim Allen, Martin Short, Thomas Lennon, Loni Love, Joe Mantegna, Michael Chicklis, Jesse Williams and Tate Donovan among the audience, which went on to be wowed by the daredevil performances, spectacular production, mischievous clowns, stunning costumes and high-flying acrobatics of Kooza. Throughout the show, guests sipped Stags’ Leap Winery Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Chrome Hearts Deadly Doll Ball

Ahead of Halloween, Jessie Jo Stark hosted The Deadly Doll ball at the Los Angeles Chrome Hearts Factory. The singer/ certified L.A. It Girl took inspiration from her Dead Doll merch line and transformed the space with a bat cage dance floor, a row of coffin mirrors with ghostly florals, a Chrome Hearts DJ booth, bars where devil and demon bartenders crafted wicked cocktails and an outdoor graveyard. Between sets by The Darke, Bella Ferrada and Nausea Twins, guests were entranced by a burlesque and sword-swallowing performance by Emma Vauxdevil. VIPs in attendance included Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Cole Sprouse, Lewis Capaldi, Stella Maxwell, Soo Joo Park, Ming Lee Simmons, Madison Beer, Jaden Hossler, Princess Gollum, Yeat, Frankie Stark, Kristian Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark, Richard Stark, Baz Luhrmann, Jesse Rutherford, Lexi Jayde, Linda Ramone, Marissa Heart and Myles Hendrik.

