November 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

People, Feature, Parties,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People, Feature, Parties,

Kiernan Shipka attends Saks' holiday dinner party.

November signaled the forthcoming holiday and awards season with exclusive parties around Los Angeles. Take a peek inside the high-profile soirées, celebrity fundraisers and more below.

The Breeder’s Cup

On Nov. 4, Santa Anita Park held The Breeder’s Cup World Championships and attracted a celebrity lineup of Elizabeth Banks, Bo Derek, Aaron Rodgers, Carson Kressley, Curtis Stone, Lindsay Price, Emile Hirsch, Richie Sambora, Kit Hoover and more.

Academy Women’s Luncheon

The Academy Women’s Luncheon took place on Nov. 9 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in celebration of the sixth anniversary of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support emerging women filmmakers. Presented by Chanel and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, women from across film attended the luncheon, including Maude Apatow, Annette Bening, Lily-Rose Depp, America Ferrera, Gina Gammell, Molly Gordon, Siân Heder, H.E.R., Patty Jenkins, Laura Karpman, Riley Keough, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Greta Lee, Eva Longoria, Lupita Nyong’o, Leslie Mann, Dylan Meyer, Cara Jade Myers, Ashley Park, Gina Prince-Bythewood, A.V. Rockwell, Michelle Satter, Sadie Sink, Kristen Stewart, Diane Warren and Rita Wilson. Read our full recap.

Bryan Cranston Celebrity Poker Tournament

On Nov. 12, Bryan Cranston hosted the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament in an effort to raise funds for the Entertainment Community Fund, which helps support industry workers. Taking place at Candela La Brea, the tournament was sponsored by Dos Hombres Tequila and raised over $100,000. Celebrity competitors included Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Reggie Austin, Jesse Billauer, Adam Carolla, Mindy Cohn, William Stanford Davis, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Bill Fagerbakke, Preston Flagg, Alexis Floyd, Andy Garcia, Lilli Kay, Amy Landecker, Peter Mackenzie, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Steve Mason, AJ McLean, Jeff Meacham, Mehro, Zak Miller, Rob Morrow, Bob Odenkirk, Jesse Plemons, Kevin Pollak, Krysten Ritter, Andrea Savage and Bradley Whitford.

Chargers x LA Animal Services Adoption Event

The Los Angeles Chargers found team players in the LA Animal Services, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dogs Playing for Life and Lazy Dog Restaurants on Nov. 18 for a playgroup adoption event. Taking place at the East Valley Animal Shelter, the afternoon welcomed Ashley Greene, Kassim Osgood and hundreds of other Angelenos who played with pups, enjoyed food trucks, competed in the pet supply giveaways and, for some, adopted a dog. As a result, more than 300 animals found their forever homes.

2023 Spotify Wrapped

Spotify held its annual Spotify Wrapped party in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Gathering at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, the night was set to music by DJ Equal and a performance by Tinashe. Between bites and cocktails, Landon Barker, Frankie Jonas, Auli’i Cravalho, David Dobrik, Mads Lewis, Drew Afualo, Emma Brooks, Sabrina Quesada, Josh “Bru” Brubaker, Markell Washington, Zane Hijazi, Curtis Newbill and Trevor Jackson were spotted throughout the night. There were even impromptu karaoke moments by Dixie D’Amelio and Anna Sitar, who took on Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats,” and Victoria Justice, who sang Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Debuts Mana Holiday House

Dwayne Johnson officially stepped into the holiday season by launching his Beverly Hills pop-up, Mana Holiday House, with his tequila company, Teremana. Guests were lucky to witness The Rock shake and pour up cocktails.

Fred Segal x UN/DN LAQR Holiday Launch

Fred Segal and UN/DN LAQR celebrated the launch of its new holiday collection with a party on Nov. 30 at its Sunset Boulevard outpost. Notable attendees included Machine Gun Kelly, Landon Barker, Jaden Hossler, Iann Dior, Gabe Stones Hayer, Emma Brooks, Zack Lugo and Anna Shumate.

‘Poor Things’ Costume Exhibit Opening

ASU FIDM Museum debuted its Poor Things costume exhibit with an opening night reception on Nov. 30. Highlighting the designs featured in the film starring Emma Stone, the evening welcomed host and renowned Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips; costume designers Trish Summerville, Mark Bridges and Gunnar Deatherage; fashion designer Jeremy Scott and actress Lola Blaudini, among others.

Saks Holiday Dinner

Saks CEO Marc Metrick held an intimate dinner party on Nov. 30 at Funke in Beverly Hills. Beginning with drinks at the rooftop Bar Funke, guests also enjoyed a curated menu of Italian dishes and a DJ set by Leslie Kirchhoff. The exclusive guest list included Kiernan Shipka, Stephanie Hsu, Richa Moorjani, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Chriselle Lim, Tina Craig, Jonathan Simkhai, Ivan Pol, Robert Schwartzman, Zoey Grossman, Casey Fremont Crowe, Boo Johnson, Nausheen Shah, Kayla Seah, Broderick Hunter, Sophia Cohen, Darion Famous, Laith Ashley, Tim Vagapov and more

See also: October 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town