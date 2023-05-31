May 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Lifestyle Feature Parties

Cardi B celebrates her new Whipshots release.

May’s 31 days were jam-packed in Los Angeles. From galas to launch parties and more, see below or an inside look at L.A.’s best events in May.

Angeleno’s Splash Into Wellness

On May 18, Angeleno magazine threw its first annual Splash Into Wellness party with Lisa Rinna as host. Taking place at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, the evening treated guests to bubbly rosé and champagne by Rinna Wines, makeup by Rinna Beauty, music by DJ Shai, craft cocktails by Inspiro Tequila and Xoju and wellness activations and giveaways by TA3, Havaianas and Alo.

Taste for a Cure

The UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation held its annual fundraising gala, Taste for a Cure, at the Beverly Wilshire in support of cancer research. The 26th edition of the event honored Daymond John with the 2023 Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award and featured a special performance by Lionel Richie. Tastings were provided by Angelini Osteria, Far Niente, Wine Warehouse, The BLVD, Plateia, Hanoki and the Bird and Gun Smoke.

2023 Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards

Hosted by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the 2023 Homeboy Industries Lo Máximo Awards took over the JW Marriott at LA Live to commemorate the brave individuals who came to Homeboy Industries and have courageously forged new pathways forward and the extraordinary people who have dedicated their lives’ work to giving back. Other guests included Lisa Ling, John Cho, Lily Rosenthal, Michael Cimino and Diane Lane.

PATH Taste of Home Food Festival

The second annual Taste of Home food festival converged upon Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Hollywood for an afternoon of savory eats and libations from more than 30 local vendors, all in support of PATH’s efforts to end homelessness. Notable attendees include Lexi Underwood, Adam Shapiro, Alfonso “Poncho” Martinez, Angela Lewis, Brooklynne Webb, Emily Tosta, Jeremy Fox, Michael Campion, Niki Koss, Perrey Reeves and Teala Dunn.

Hairspray Opening Night

On May 2, Hairspray celebrated the Los Angeles premiere of its 20th national tour. With a pink carpet and 60’s-inspired fashion to set the scene, attendees included Lance Bass, Todrick Hall, Frankie Grande, Adam Shankman, Ming Na Wen, Ricki Lake (the original Traci Turnblad from John Waters’ 1988 movie) and Jerry Mitchell, the original Hairspray choreographer.

Chrysalis Poker Night

On May 3, the sixth edition of the Chrysalis “Go All In” Poker Night took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Among the 200 attendees, high-profile guests included Cheryl Hines, Mimi Rogers, Milo Manheim, Camryn Manheim and David Ehrenberg. Camryn Manheim won the tournament and the evening raised $135,000.

The Moxy and AC Hotels Debut

On May 4, Lighstone celebrated the opening of its first L.A. project, two connected lifestyle hotels in downtown: the Moxy and AC. The evening featured dinner, an opera performance entertainment by DJ Linda Marigliano, K Emelin and Shaun Ross; tarot card and aura readings by Molly Dario and Halo Auragraphic and make-your-own ice cream sandwiches at a Coolhaus truck. Learn more

The Method x Bandier

Next year, all-inclusive wellness space The Method will open in London’s Notting Hill. But first, it’s heading on a multi-city tour. The first stop was in Los Angeles on May 5 and 6, which began with a dance party at the Peppermint Club with tunes by DJ Zack Bia; cocktails and mini burgers and guests like Dixie D’Amelio, fitness influencer Kelsey Heenan and model Fabian Arnold. The next day, the Bandier store on Melrose put on three classes that demonstrate The Method’s high-energy training sessions. Guests include Amanda Kloots, Amanda McCants, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and others who were treated to catering by Erewhon, vitamin B12 shots by Drip Hydration and pressed juice from the Sports Nutrition Lab.

Chanel Cruise 2023/2024

On May 9, Chanel debuted its Cruise 2023/24 collection by Virginie Viard at Paramount Studios and drew a star-studded crowd, including Margot Robbie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and more. In addition to the runway show, the evening featured a roller rink, food trucks and Snoop Dogg Concert.

Motor Cars LA Grand Opening

A high-end car dealership, Motor Cars LA’s May 10 grand opening party celebrated luxury lifestyle, automotive innovation and artistic expression. The event drew more than 25o guests and was hosted by Stuart McIntosh, Beau Dunn and James Fay, who were treated to bites by Mr. T’s and music by DJ M.O.S.

Rock4EB!

On May 11, Judd Apatow hosted the sixth annual Rock4EB! With special performances by Brandi Carlile and comedian Kevin Nealon, the evening of comedy, music and philanthropy took place at a private residence in Malibu and benefitted the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. The elite lineup of guests included Billie Lourd, Catherine Bell, Catherine O’Hara, Cindy Crawford, Courteney Cox, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Ed O’Neill, Elizabeth Perkins, Griffin Matthews, Iris Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Rande Gerber, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Pelphrey and Billy Harris, who hosted the auction. Bites came courtesy of Wally’s, Nobu, Factor’s Deli, D’Amores Pizza, Pink’s, CasaVega, Lucky’s, Broad Street Oyster Co., Shappy Pretzel Co., Craig’s, Great Taste Catering, Spartina, Jennifer Naylor and drinks from Hall Napa Valley, Walt, Zen WTR, Crystal Head Vodka and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Six The Musical Opens

On May 11, Six the Musical celebrated its L.A. premiere on the purple carpet as it headed into its run at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles Annual Mental Health Gala

On May 12, the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles hosted its annual Mental Health Gala where Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie Fowler accepted the NAMI WLA Heart of a Champion Award in honor of dancer, producer and Ellen DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Introduced by Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan, the evening included a touching tribute video of Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022, and a performance by Aloe Blacc. Guests at the Pacific Design Center event included Emmanuelle Chriqui, Sam Trammell, Lindsay Price, Curtis Stone, Travis Van Winkle, Kyle Richards and Evan Ross.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills X Gab Waller

In celebration of The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ collaboration with global luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller, the duo hosted an afternoon tea party on May 12 at the hotel’s Belvedere Terrace. Attendees included Victoria Chapman Cook, Kehinde Ade, Kira Mackenzie Jackson, Melissa Andre, Katie Durko-Karvinen, Mosha Lundström Halbert, Kayla Seah, Mia Randria, Alyssa Coscarelli and Rose Vandekerchove, among others.

Palm Tree Music Festival

On May 13, Kygo brought the party down to Dana Point at Doheny State Beach for a weekend of music, immersive activations and premium VIP experiences. Performers included Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet and Forester and Kygo and Ellie Goulding headlined. Among the 13,000 concert-goers, guests included Myles Shear (Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder), Frankie Delgado, Mara Marini, Allison Rochell, Isaac Rochell, Emily Kucharczyk, Jack Wright, Makayla Storms, Max Liebert, Jordan Huxhold, Garrett Young, Alyssa Amoroso, Bradley Kearns, Deb Chubb, Noah Erb, Abigail Heringer, Presley Rhodes, Jac Vanek, pickleball coach to the stars Matt Manasse, Michelle Zuzek, Juliana Tucker, Natacscha Bessez and more.

Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don Launch

On May 16, sports, fashion and entertainment coalesced at the James Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills to celebrate the launch of the Moet & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don. Hosted by Don Crawley and wife Kristen Noel Crawley, the evening featured a private dinner on a Moët & Chandon basketball court; a surprise performance by the Global Dunk Empire; music by DJ Chase B and an after party with flowing champagne. Notable guests included Kendrick Sampson, Bryan Greenberg, Sarunas Jackson, Tristan Mack Wilds, Westside Gunn, Jerry Lorenzo, DDG, Nicole Williams English, GHerbo and BJ The Chicago Kid.

Hammer Museum’s 14th Annual K.A.M.P.

Raising a record $240,000 for its free family programming, the Hammer Museum held its annual Kids Art Museum Project on May 23. Chaired by Talia Friedman and Sherry McKuin, the event drew more than 1,000 guests, including Gal Gadot, James Corden, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price who served as readers.

Cardi B Debuts Limited Edition Lime Whipsots

On May 22 at The Bungalow in Santa Monica, Cardi B previewed the limited-edition lime flavor of Whipshots, her vodka-infused whipped cream in partnership with Starco Brands. She also previewed its upcoming “Whip It, Beaches” summer campaign and crafted Whipshot-centric cocktails with the help of celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd and Whipshots Pride ambassadors and legendary drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik.

Asia Society Southern California 2023 Annual Gala

The Skirball Cultural Center transformed on May 21 for the Asia Society Southern California’s 2023 Gala, which honored Awkwafina (Culture Visionary), Toni Ko (Business Visionary), Nikesh Arora (Tech Visionary), Noriko Honda Chen (Asian Women Empowered (AWE) Visionary) and Sonia Cheng (Hotel Visionary). And in a special sports tribute by Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani, the evening commemorated the accomplishments of Asian and Asian-American athletes in Southern California, including Jun Endo (Angel City FC), Ali Riley (Angel City FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Lakers), Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Lang Ping (Volleyball Hall of Famer), Taylor Rapp (2019 - 2023 Los Angeles Rams) and Michelle Wie West (LGPA Golfer).

48th Annual Gracie Awards

Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the 48th annual Gracie Awards took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 23 and honored talent that has left an indelible mark on the industry, inspired audiences, and revolutionized storytelling. Alongside performances by Diane Warren and Shayna Zaid and the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Marlo Thomas, presenters and attendees included Atsuko Okatsuka, Jodi Balfour, Bishop Briggs, Keltie Knight, Kerri Kasem, Ellen K, Hallie Sahar, Harriet Dyer, Julie Carmen, Lily Moore, Rose McIver, Terri J. Vaughn, Chelsea Gilligan, Sharon Carpenter and Medalion Rahimi.

An Evening of Art

In commemoration of its 30th anniversary, ArtworxLA held its An Evening of Art fundraising event on May 25 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Guests included curator Vida Patricia Rodriguez Shepard Fairey (renowned contemporary artist and founder of Obey), photographer Estevan Oriol, Máxim, Lefty Out There, Matthew Ryan Herget and more.

