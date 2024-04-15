March 2024: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

People, Parties,

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | People, Parties,

Tessa Thompson and Colman Domingo attend the Chanel & Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner.

Los Angeles was home to a variety of VIP dinner parties, exclusive launch parties and A-list awards season gatherings throughout March. Read on to see event highlights from March in L.A.

Visionary Women International Day of Women Summit

On March 6, the Beverly Wilshire Hotel hosted the Visionary Women International Day of Women Summit with notable figures, such as Sharon Stone who received the Changemaker Award, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Avant. This sold-out event had all of its proceeds from ticket sales go towards initiative funds to help support women and girls through Visionary Women’s grants. Visionary Women gave Sharon Stone $40,000, which she donated to her charity of choice, the Jacqueline Acant Children and Family Center. An additional $10,000 was given to this charity from Visionary Women, which was presented at the event by board members Angella Nazarian and Lili Bosse.

ECOLUXE Pre-Oscars Luxury Lounge

Debbie Durkin's 18th annual ECOLUXE Pre-Oscars Luxury Lounge was held at Avalon Hollywood on March 8 to benefit The Wild Beauty Foundation and Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue Ranch. The event featured a diverse range of experiences for guests including JEMZ SMILE treatments, Fountain of Uth skin treatments, fashion shows by emerging designers, sustainable brands, food, cocktails, wild Mustang horses, puppies and more. Guests included television and film stars Gretchen Rossi, Will Roberts, Joe Jenkins, nominees, sustainable brand partners, philanthropists and other VIP guests. There was also a “puptopia” that showcased puppies up for adoption; a screening of the documentary Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West and collaborations with eco-friendly brands such as Grzenia Guitars, Laird Superfood, and Kat Ettitude Bamboo.

Chanel & Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner

On March 9, Chanel and Charles Finch organized its 15th annual pre-Oscar dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills. The event welcomed actors, nominees, musicians, directors, producers, writers and Hollywood tastemakers including Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert De Niro and more. The event celebrated the brand’s longtime connection to the entertainment industry and its support for artists in film.

Gold Meets Golden Charity Event

On March 9, the 11th annual Gold Meets Golden charity benefit sponsored by Coca-Cola was held at Résidence de France in Beverly Hills. The event brought in star athletes such as Scott Hamilton, Nadia Comaneci and Kristi Yamaguchi alongside Hollywood players like Danielle MacDonald, Andy Grammer and Jesse Metcalfe. The event featured a rich culinary experience provided by The Boiling Crab with Creole-inspired dishes, such as oysters, gumbo and mini lobster rolls. Guests enjoyed a synchronized swimming musical performance by Aquabatix and Paris-themed activations with proceeds from the event going toward the community sports organizations Angel City Sports and Adaptive Action Sports.

Gucci 16th Annual The Party





Gucci hosted its annual party for the Oscars on March 10 at Guy Oseary’s home, which was co-hosted by Madonna. The gathering served as the ultimate destination for nominees and award winners on one of Hollywood's biggest nights. Notable attendees included Lana Del Rey, Andrea Bocelli, Nina Dobrev, Kylie Minogue and many others from the entertainment industry. Nominees and a few select attendees left the party with a custom monogrammed travel duffle bag from Gucci’s new collection, Valigeria Fluo.

Dream In Gold After Party

Affinity Nighlife’s Adam Glove hosted Dream In Gold, a star-studded, black-tie afterparty to celebrate the Oscars Awards at Academy LA in Hollywood on March 10. The evening featured music by DJs such as Talon Reid, DJ Pookie and Justin Credible and had a guest list that included Weston Coppola Cage, Kristos Andrews and McKenzi Brooke. Baked Some Noise bakery catered with its signature cookies and treated guests to special gift boxes.

RE/DONE X Pamela Anderson Launch Sustainable Clothing Line

On March 11, Pamela Anderson and fashion brand RE/DONE celebrated the launch of their newest capsule collection at its store on Melrose Avenue. RE/DONE is a brand that creates limited-edition luxury designs with a strong emphasis on sustainable and ethical clothing production. The collection recreated an era of some of Anderson’s most iconic looks throughout her career centered around her passion for the environment and the Earth. Guests included RE/DONE founders Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur and friends of the brand, such as Dylan Lee, Brandom Thomas Lee and Ellen von Unwerth. Food and drinks were by Sophie Dalah.

Louis Vuitton X Tyler, The Creator Spring 2024 Collection

On March 21, Louis Vuitton celebrated the launch of the spring 2024 men’s capsule collection collaboration with Tyler, The Creator. This collection marks Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director Pharell Williams’ inaugural capsule collaboration, blending the artistic styles of Tyler, The Creator and Louis Vuitton. This collaboration merges both the classic preppy aesthetic of Tyler with Pharell’s sophisticated design approach, resulting in trans-seasonal silhouettes that mirror the vibrancy of spring and trickle through a variety of clothing categories such as accessories, jewelry, leather goods, footwear, travel trunks and more. The event took place at the Louis Vuitton men’s store on Rodeo Drive, which underwent a dramatic makeover to showcase the new collection and Tyler, The Creator’s interpretation of the house codes, making for an immersive springtime experience. An oversized Airedale Terrier sculpture standing fifteen feet tall towers over the space, paying homage to a recurring theme in Tyler’s visual universe. A suspended propeller plane and a soap box derby car—created from an iconic Louis Vuitton trunk and adorned in Tyler's vibrant, craggy monogram design with shades of chocolate, vanilla, and patisserie pastel—are featured in this space. The evening featured live music from DJ Blondie Beach and special guests such as Donald Glover, Jaden Smith, Barry Keoghan and more.

Hollywood Cares Foundation Dinner Party





On March 26 at The Little Door in West Hollywood, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee hosted a private dinner for his Hollywood Cares Foundation. The foundation advocates for youth development, focusing on civic engagement, mental health and personal development. The evening featured live music performances from Chanté Moore and DJ Spinderella from Salt-N-Pepa. Guests included Rihanna, Cardi B, Paris Hilton and more. In particular, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were gifted a portrait of themselves that was made by artist John Hill as a thank-you for their support to the foundation. In addition, flowers from the event were donated to St. Anne’s Family Services.

Montce X Olivia Culpo Host Celebratory Luncheon





The Miami-based swimwear brand Montce debuted its first co-designed swimwear line with actress, model and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo at the 1 Hotel in Los Angeles on March 26. Guests included the founder of Montce, Alexandra Grief; Culpo and her sisters Aurora and Sophia; Sports Illustrated models Katie Austin and Natalie Noel and influencers Amanda Steele and Tezza Barton, among others.

The Absorption Company Launch Party

On March 28, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed hosted a launch party with partners Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow to celebrate the debut of their brand, The Absorption Company, a line of specialized powdered supplements. The event took place at the Remedy Place in West Hollywood, where guests tried signature creations from The Absorption Company and took part in Remedy Place’s services, including lymphatic draining and cold plunges. Guests also sipped on mocktails made by Somerhalder and Reed, which were created from the brand’s unique blends.

Alexandria Hilfiger Hosts VIP Art Show Preview

The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica was the site of Alexandria Hilfiger’s private art show on March 28, giving a sneak peek into her first Los Angeles exhibition, Imperfect Harmony. The gallery featured Alexandria’s twelve new pieces of large-scale acrylic on canvas paintings, composed of abstract shapes, colors and textures. Each piece aims to express the spectrum of human emotions. Notable guests included Georgia May Jagger, Costanza Pera, Beau Swayze and her father, Tommy Hilfiger. The show officially opened to the public on March 29 and will be available until April 29.

Cowboy Carter At Desert 5 Spot

Desert 5 Spot hosted an exclusive listening party and open mic night for Beyoncé’s long-awaited new album, Cowboy Carter, on March 29. Desert 5 Spot welcomed attendees such as Shaboozey, who is featured on her new album, and Randy & The Compton Cowboys.

From launch parties to secret soirées, Los Angeles showcased its vibrant social and entertainment scene with an emphasis on creative collaborations and philanthropic initiatives this March.