June 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

Zedd performs at the Diablo IV launch party.

June officially welcomed summer, alongside a highly anticipated video game release, new fashion collections and more. See below for the buzziest parties, panels and more around Los Angeles from June.

Angeleno’s Power of Pride

Angeleno held its annual Power of Pride event on June 8. Hosted by Trace Lysette, the party took place at The Pendry West Hollywood and commemorated the artists, creators, activists, entertainers and thought leaders who embody the power of Pride. The evening was sponsored by sponsored by Cadillac, AIX Rosé and amFAR. Read our full recap

Diablo IV Launch Party

Just ahead of June, Ossfet, Tinashe, David Harbour, Khleo Thomas, Marcus Schriber, Gottmik and more celebrated the launch of Diablo IV at an experiential event created by Secret Cinema and Blizzard Entertainment. Taking place inside downtown L.A.’s Vibiana, the cathedral transformed into the dark world of Diablo and featured tarot card readings, demonic makeovers, a teaser for the “Lilith” music video by Halsey and Suga and a performance by Zedd.

Bombo Grand Opening

On June 2, the Botanical Group commemorated the opening of E.P. & L.P.’s new second-floor restaurant, Bombo. Guests were treated to Bombo’s modern Mexican fare and enjoyed tacos, churros, tequila cocktails and more. The party welcomed the likes of Victoria Justice, who attended with her sister, Madison Grace, and friends Kaila Taylor and Camila Forero.

Race to Erase MS Gala

On June 2, Race to Erase MS held its 30th annual gala, which was attended by Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Alessandra Ambrosio, AnnaLynne McCord, Denise Richards and others. The evening featured a silent auction, Cinq a Sept fashion show and a performance by Flo Rida. Read our full recap

Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira Launch

On June 13, Barbie Ferreira toasted the launch of her new Havaianas collaboration at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel rooftop where guests had the chance to preview the collection and mingle with the actress over specialty cocktails.

Jury Duty Taco Truck Takeover

In June, Amazon Freevee celebrated its beloved documentary-style comedy series, Jury Duty, by sending out taco trucks across the city. Notably, the June 14 stop in Studio City featured the cast handing out complimentary tacos and themed t-shirts, cookies, posters and totes and attendees had the chance to meet Ronald Gladden, James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, Ross Kimball, Brandon Loeser, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward and Ron Song.

L’ermitage Country Club

Celebrating the return of the U.S. Open Championship of Golf to Los Angeles, the L’ermitage Beverly Hills transformed its rooftop into the L’ermitage Country Club on June 15 for an evening of cocktails and taking swings on mini putting greens. The evening’s partners included Lobos 1701, Veuve Clicquot and Belvedere Vodka.

Hollywood Sign Cenntenial Celebration at Leona’s Sushi House

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross hosted a special dinner at Leona’s Sushi House to celebrate the launch of the Sugarfina x Hollywood collection and the 100-year anniversary of the Hollywood sign. The evening began with sipping on champagne cocktails garnished with Sugarfina sweet and sour gummy stars and bites of truffle edamame, bao and crab croquettes, which was followed by a feast of yellowtail sashimi, watermelon salad, jidori chicken and lamb chops and concluded with more treats from the Sugarfina Hollywood collection.

Cinespia x LA Pride

In celebration of Pride Month, Cinespia teamed up with LA Pride to host a screening of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes on June 17 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The evening attracted flocks of Angelenos including Julia Garner and Mark Foster.

Poker Face Design Panel

On June 17, a costume design panel about Peacock’s Poker Face took place at the Beverly Center where costume designer Trayce Gigi Field spoke about her work on the show. Moderated by Spencer Williams of The Art of Costume, attendees also included Rochelle Carino, Poker Face assistant costume designer; costume designer Antoinette Messam and Terry Gordon, Ivy Thaide and Brigitta Romanov of the Costume Designers Guild. The event also featured a reception with bites and beverages from Yardbird, music by DJ Asha and poker.

The Heart Foundation: An Evening Close to the Heart

On June 17, The Heart Foundation honored Dana Carvey for his efforts to bring awareness to heart disease and promote early detection and prevention. The intimate gathering featured performances by David Foster and Katharine McPhee; opening remarks by Michael Bublé; tribute messages from David Spade, Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers and Adam Sandler and Jon Lovitz presented Carvey with his award.

AllSaints x Caliwater Summer Kickoff

At the Montrose Beverly Hills rooftop, AllSaints and Caliwater joined forces on June 22 to celebrate the beginning of summer and the release of AllSaints’ summer sunglasses collection. Poolside, guests were treated to Caliwater, a curated wine selection by Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards, a beer lineup by Peroni Nastro Azzurro, charcuterie, Holi Scoops and specialty cocktails by El Cristiano tequila. Attendees included Oliver Trevena, Marta Pozzan, Sarunas Jackson, Harry Goodvins, Rob Raco, Mike Colter, Rick Cosnett, AnnaLynne McCord, Rachel McCord, Jessica Belkin, Paris Brosnan, Alex Lee-Aillon, Olivia Rodriguez and Greta Brooks, among others.

