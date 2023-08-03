July 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Feature Parties

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the Coach x Observed By Us Celebration.

In July, Los Angeles embraced the summer season with Fourth of July celebrations, outdoor movie screenings, fashion debuts and more. See below for an inside look.

The H.wood Group’s Red, White and Bootsy

The H.Wood Group threw its annual Red, White and Bootsy party at Nobu Malibu in celebration of the Fourth of July and drew a VIP crowd of Saweetie, Avril Lavigne, Tyga, YG, Leon Bridges, Anderson .Paak, Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, Maggie Lindemann, Faze Banks, Sommer Ray, Madison Pettis, Aaron Gordon, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Caleb Williams, Lamelo and Lonzo Ball, Myles Turner, King Bach, DeRay Davis, John Terzian, Brian Toll, Marsha Mollinari, Raissa Gerona and more. A luxe extravaganza, the all-white-dress-coded event was presented by Bliss with additional support from Moët Hennessy, Volcan Tequila, Oookah, Selvaray, Aqua Panna, Red Bull and Happy Hour Seltzer.

Sarah Robarts x Jenny Chandler Art Exhibition

On July 8 at The Enclave, painters Jenny Chandler and Sarah Robarts hosted an exhibition of their artwork, which also included pieces by sculptor Yossi Gorvin. Guests enjoyed drinks, appetizers and eats from food truck Heavy Handed.

Coach x Observed By Us Celebration

On July 12, Coach launched Coach x Observed By Us with a celebration at Sunset Tower. Hosted by Kirsten Dunst; illustrator and designer Jessica Herschko and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, the event welcomed Ruth Negga, Melanie Lynskey, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Dove Cameron, Hilary Duff, Sasha Calle, Karl Glusman, Lauren Mayberry, Maggie Lawson, Meg Stalter, Natalie Laura Mering, Rain Spencer, Evan Ross Katz, Samantha McMillen, Shirley Kurata and Addison Timlin.

Hollyrod Deisgncare Gala

The annual Hollyrod Designcare Gala took place on July 15 to commemorate the nonprofit's 25 years of advocacy and support for the autism and Parkinson’s communities. Hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, the evening honored Naomi Campbell, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe; saw a surprise performance from Robin Thicke and welcomed Tiffany Haddish, Tina Knowles, Constance Marie, Raven Symoné, Smokey Robinson, Skai Jackson, Kimora Lee Simmons, Kyla Pratt, Arsenio Hall, Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Tisha Campbell and Christian Combs, among others.

Cinespia

On July 15, Cinespia hosted a sold-out screening of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which drew an impressive crowd that included Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan and Benito Skinner. Later in the month, Cinespia held a screening of Valley Girl on July 29 and welcomed Jillian Bell, E.G. Daily, Riele Downs and Navia Robinson.

Sofia Richie Grainge x Hourglass Cosmetics Dinner

To celebrate her partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics, Sofia Richie Grainge threw an intimate dinner at Little Beach House Malibu. The July 19 event commemorated the new Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, and attendees included models Juliana Herz and Shanina Shaik; TikTokers Jake Shane and Kensington Tillo and more.

Givenchy x Cultured Magazine

Toasting the Rodeo Drive store, Givenchy and Culture Magazine held an exclusive party to cheers to the French fashion house’s first Los Angeles location. The event took place on July 20 at The Future Perfect Los Angeles Gallery’s Goldwyn House and was hosted by Givenchy CEO and President Renaud de Lesquen and Cultured co-director of fashion, Kate Foley. Set to music by DJ Ross, guests like Dominique Fishback, Ella Purnell, Josephine Skriver, Keith Powers, Lukas Gage, Madelaine Petsch Maddie Ziegler and Mason Gooding sipped signature cocktails and enjoyed bites by chef Antoine Villard.

Ralph Lauren: 1 Year Out to the ’24 Paris Olympics

Hosted by Shaun White, Ralph Lauren in Beverly Hills welcomed an elite group of athletes to commemorate the official one-year out to the 2024 Paris Olympics. It also debuted an ongoing collection tied to the 2028 Los Angeles games, which marks the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history that Ralph Lauren will integrate into the Olympic emblem. Attendees included Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Nyjiah Huston, Caroline Marks, April Ross, Alix Klineman, Courtney Conlogue, Roderick Townsend, Aja Evans, Evan Lysacek and Zach Miller.

See also: June 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town