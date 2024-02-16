January 2024: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | People Feature Parties

Betsey Johnson Luv Urself Celebration

Throughout January , Los Angeles buzzed with a variety of star-studded events from exclusive screenings to glamorous celebrations that marked the high point Hollywood awards season. Read on to see what happened in L.A. over the past month.

Louis Vuitton Cocktail Party

On Jan. 3, Louis Vuitton held an invite-only cocktail soirée to celebrate the debut of its new West Hollywood men's store pop-up where guests were treated to drinks, bites and a live DJ. Attendees included Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Deacon Phillipe, Dylan Sprouse, Nyjah Houston and Jaden Smith.

American Fiction Screening

On Jan. 11, renowned actor Jeffrey Wright hosted a private screening of American Fiction in Los Angeles. Guests included Vivica A. Fox, Thora Birch, Eric Roberts, Frances Fisher and Donna Mills.

Betsey Johnson and Gabbriette Luv Urself Celebration

Fashion industry icon Betsey Johnson and model-musician Gabbriette co-hosted a celebration on Jan. 17 in West Hollywood, revealing the brand’s spring-summer 2024 collection and campaign. The ”Luv Urself” event included guests like The 1975’s Matty Healy, RuPaul’s Drag Race queens including Gottmik, Chloe Cherry, Gigi Gorgeous, Amanda Lepore and more. The party embraced the theme of self-love, as guests came together to celebrate fashion, music and friendship.

Johnnie Walker x Governors Gala

On Jan. 15, Johnnie Walker, the official spirits partner of the 75th Emmys, celebrated one of the industry’s biggest nights in television at the Governors Gala. Guests at the gala included Tyler James Williams, Sam Richardson and more. Throughout the evening, guests were treated to signature Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails crafted by award-winning mixologist Charles Joly.

GLAAD Governors Award Party

On Jan. 10, GLAAD celebrated its receiving of the Governors Award from the TV Academy with a pre-Emmy’s toast to honor the future of LGBTQ representation in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Sarah Kate Ellis and Kathy Hilton at Hilton’s residence. Notable guests included Adam Lambert, Colton Haynes, Dylan Mulvaney and Sasha Alexander, among many others. The celebration acknowledged GLAADS’s nearly four-decades-long commitment to fair, accurate and diverse LGBTQ representation in media and entertainment.

Netflix and 626 Night Market: 'The Brothers Sun' Celebration

Netflix and 626 Night Market joined forces on Jan. 6 in the San Gabriel Valley for a two-day celebration acknowledging the launch of The Brothers Sun on Netflix. Cast members who attended included Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, Joon Lee and more. Inspired by the night markets of Asia and with an ode to the 626 San Gabriel area code, the pop-up 626 Night Market showcased a variety of local vendors, which featured a diverse array of food, merchandise and art. The event had surprise performances, cast introductions and show-themed experiences with a sold-out crowd of 20,000 guests. Guests also enjoyed branded photos and giveaways.

The Spotlight Debuts With SG Lewis

On Jan. 25, Framework's The Spotlight opened in Hollywood. Situated right next to the Dream Hotel, the new club offers 2,700-square-feet of space with vibrant 1960s speakeasy decor, a brand-new stage and a customizable DJ booth. To kick off the start of the club’s new journey, SG Lewis debuted with a performance that drew Addison Rae, Finneas, Claudia Sulewski and more. The venue aims to foster a diverse community for all music enthusiasts, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Hollywood nightlife.

Victoria Monét x CÎROC Grammy Pre-Party

On Jan. 30, artist and songwriter Victoria Monét teamed up with CÎROC to kick off the biggest week for music in Los Angeles with a jungle-themed private party to honor her seven Grammy nominations. The theme of the party was inspired by Monét’s highly nominated album, Jaguar II, and guests enjoyed drinks made with CÎROC’s new Limonata vodka. Notable guests included Becky G, Jordin Sparks, Baby Tate, Kaytranada, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

Young Hollywood Golden Globes Afterparty

On Jan. 7, Affinity, Tequila Don Julio and Pavé Production came together to toast indsutry breakout stars at a Golden Globes afterparty at Academy LA in Hollywood. The star-studded event welcomed Bella Thorne, Keke Palmer, Ross Butler, Chrishelle Strause and more.

See Also: December 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town