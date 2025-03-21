February 2025: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

Feature, Parties,

With award season in full swing, Los Angeles was more star-studded than ever in February. Read on to see Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Steven Tyler and many more celebrating across town.

Jelly Roll & Friends: First Responders Concert

Held at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 1, Grammy-nominated artist Jelly Roll and Live Nation teamed up to host nearly 16,000 wildfire first responders. The lineup included performances by Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson, Shinedown, Marshmello and Public Enemy. The two-plus hour show welcomed police officers California Conservation Corps. and Angeles National Forest members, the National Guard and over a thousand incarcerated firefighters. “I want you to know that you are here tonight because you are a hero or you are a loved one of a hero,” said Jelly Roll.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Paramount Studios in Los Angeles welcomed a star-studded crowd for the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. Hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, the racial equity and economic justice non-profit advocacy organization handed out $400,000 in grants to Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs, with a focus on raising funds for small businesses affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Chairwoman Emma Grede and founder Aurora James were in attendance, as well as others on the host committee like Tracee Ellis Ross and Diane von Fürstenberg. Supporters Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Issa Rae, Teyana Taylor, Aaron Pierre, Keke Palmer and Nia Long were also in attendance.

Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Big names came together to watch the Grammys on Feb. 2, while also raising money for Steven Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund. Held at the Hollywood Palladium, guests enjoyed legendary performances with some of rock ‘n’ roll’s best like Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Mick Fleetwood and a special Aerosmith reunion with Tom Hamilton. More than $2.5 million was raised from this event with proceeds going to Janie’s Fund, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and The Widows, Orphans and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund. “You don’t have to be a rockstar to make a big impact,” said guest and speaker John Corbett.

G*ve A F*ck L.A. Charity Concert

Fashion and music came together on Feb. 5 at the G*ve A F*ck L.A. Charity Concert held in support of those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Over 175 firefighters and their families were also invited through the California Fire Foundation. Hosted by John C. Reilly, the concert featured performances by Finneas, Fred Armisen, Hayley Williams, Juliette Lewis, Lucy Dacus, Muna, St. Vincent and The Linda Lindas. Celebrity fashion and memorabilia were also auctioned through Julien’s Auctions, including pieces from performances by Chappell Roan, Cher and Toni Braxton.

American Black Film Festival Honors

The Seventh American Black Film Festival Honors took place at the SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills on Feb. 17 with a starry guest list. Recognizing excellence in film and television, the evening honored Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Giancarlo Esposito, Keke Palmer, Marla Gibbs and Aaron Pierre. Presenters and guests included Ava DuVernay, Regina King, Aloe Blacc, Loretta Devine, Teyana Taylor and Yvonne Orji.

L.A. Art Show Opening Night Party

Celebrating 30 years, the L.A. Art Show premiere party took place on Feb. 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This kick-off to the city’s art season was hosted by Jenna Dewan, featuring VIPs like Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Edward James Olmos, Caitlyn O’Connor, Andrew McMahon and Meredith Salenger. The show was held in support of the American Heart Association and California Community Foundation’s Wildlife Recovery Fund. This year’s exhibition, “Breathing Resilience”, displayed works by artists who were affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, but have continued to work through this trying time.

Training Mate x Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt teamed up with Training Mate to host a workout class on Feb. 22 at the Santa Monica studio. Training Mate founder Luke Milton co-coached the session, from which the proceeds were donated to the California Community Foundation.

2025 SAG Post-Awards Gala

Closing out a night of big wins, People Magazine and Audi hosted the SAG post-awards gala on Feb. 23. Cocktails by Pernod Ricard flowed while guests enjoyed a live set by DJ Michelle Pesce at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Momofuku chef and founder David Chang curated a special menu, dishing out fried chicken and bing bread with ricotta and a chili crunch. Winners of the evening like Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Molly Shannon and Kiernan Culkin were present, as well as the casts of Bridgerton, Anora, Shogun, Baby Reindeer, Abbott Elementary and Conclave.

Oscars Nominees Dinner

Academy Awards nominees for the 2025 ceremony gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Feb. 25 for a cocktail reception and private dinner. Nominees present included Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, Isabella Rossellini and Ralph Fiennes.

Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood

Vanity Fair and Instagram came together on Feb. 26 to host Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont. Co-hosted by Aaron Pierre, Anna Sawai, Keke Palmer and Monica Barbaro, the soiree corralled the young and rising stars of Hollywood. Set to tunes and entertainment by Devin Lucien and DJ Equal, guests enjoyed Tequila Don Julio cocktails and goodies from a popup 1942 minibar.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Tenth Annual Make March Matter

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles kicked off its annual Make March Matter fundraiser on Feb. 27. Supporter Chris Pine, accompanied by his father Robert Pine, made an appearance at the celebration, posing for photos and having special moments with patients and hospital executives.

Project Angel Food’s Angel Art Benefit

In partnership with auction house Bonham’s, Project Angel Food held its Angel Art Benefit auction on Feb. 27. With proceeds benefitting the city’s critically ill in the wake of the wildfires, the event auctioned off works by Andy Warhol, Shepard Fairey, Salómon Huerta and many other artists. Lori Loughlin, a volunteer with the charity, was in attendance, as were guests Rachel Lindsay, Sandra Lee, Sam Asghari, Michael Corbett, Ava Maybee, Willie Jones, Gregory Zarian, Trisha Cardoso, Allan Rich and Diane Warren.

WIF Oscars Nominee Celebration

Honoring the women nominees of the 2025 Oscars, WIF hosted its 18th annual celebration on Feb. 28 at Wheelhouse in West Hollywood. Sponsored by ShivHans Pictures and Upneeq, nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Monica Barbaro, Coralie Fargeat and Diane Warren were in attendance, as well as host Ariana Madix and guests Dove Cameron, Stephanie Hsu and Jane Seymour. A portion of the event proceeds were donated to the Entertainment Community Fund in support of women in entertainment who were affected by the wildfires.

Betsey Johnson Drag Race Bash

In celebration of her role as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17, Betsey Johnson and Naomi Smalls cohosted a party at Beaches Tropicana on Feb. 28. The episode itself was an homage to Johnson’s legendary career. Guests enjoyed custom Smirnoff cocktails and performances by Lolita Colby and Drag Race season 17 star Suzie Toot. Other show alums were present like Kim Chi, Angeria Paris Van Michaels and Farrah Moan, as well as fellow guest judge TS Madison.

