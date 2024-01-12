December 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Feature Parties

While Angelenos gathered around Christmas trees, fireplaces and family tables, Los Angeles continued to rage on with celebrity parties, invite-only soirees and more. See below for what happened around town in December.

Chainfest

Chain—the elevated chain food pop-up by B.J. Nivak and chef Tim Hollingsworth—held its first food festival in December with a launch party that took place on Dec. 1. Serving up never-before-seen menu items from partners Chili’s, Diageo, Dunkin’, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Postmates, Red Robin and Sonic, Chainfest drew in a star-studded crowd: Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, John Legend, Chris Pratt Patrick Schwarzenegger, Frankie Jonas, Mark Hoppus, Harry Jowsey, Lucy Hale, Mindy Kaling, Brooklyn Beckham, Maude Apatow, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Bilson, Scheana Shay, Heidi D’Amelio, Cole Sprouse, Howie Mandell, Angela Kinsey, Miranda Cosgrove, Awkwafina, Ike Barinholtz, Jimmy Tatro, Lana Rhoades, Bobby Berk, Mayim Bialik, Kel Mitchell, Blake Griffin and more.

Los Angeles Chargers Literacy Event

On Dec. 3, the Los Angeles Chargers teamed up with Wallis Annenberg Pet Space on its third annual animal welfare and literacy event for elementary school students.

Nike Women x Stud Country

On a mission to put on community-focused experiences that explore the spectrum of dance and how it inspires style and self-expression, Nike Women hosted a dance class with Stud Country at Paramour Estate on Dec. 8. The invited guests were encouraged to take on partner and line dancing while decked out in gear from Nike Women’s holiday collection.

Better Than Santa Toy Drive

Postmates ushered in its seventh annual Better Than Santa with Victoria Monét by collecting toy donations at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove. The Grammy-nominated singer also hung out with Santa and met with fans from the Alliance of Moms including a choir who sang her song"On My Mama.”

Derek Blasberg x Patrón El Cielo Holiday Party

Derek Blasberg teamed up with Patrón El Cielo for a holiday celebration at a private residence in Beverly Hills. The star-studded guest list included Rosario Dawson, Lana Condor, Olivia Wilde, Patricia Arquette, Gus Kenworthy, Tinx, Chriselle Lim, Maria Bello, Rachel Zoe, Cleo Wade and more.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills ‘Ferrari’ Luncheon

On Dec. 15, Salma Hayek Pinault and Kristen Stewart threw a luncheon at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills to celebrate Penelope Cruz’s recent starring role in Ferrari. The afternoon gathering took place on the Enzo Enea-designed rooftop lounge and attracted the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Geena Davis, Lily Rabe, Alicia Silverstone, Vin Diesel, Patricia Arquette, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Annual Festive Soiree at The West Hollywood Edition

Multidisciplinary artist LAna O’Herlihy hosted a festive soiree at The West Hollywood Edition on Dec. 21 that welcomed Fergie, Devon Lee Carlson, Adam Lambert, Anastasia Karanikolaou and more. Lasting until the wee hours of the morning at the subterranean nightclub, Sunset at Edition, the party kicked off in the Lobby Bar to honor the hotel’s 2024 festive beverage, Sparkle and Spice, of which a portion of proceeds were donated to Alexandria House LA.

