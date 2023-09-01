August 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | People Feature Parties

Eva Longoria at The Bungalow Santa Monica for their Support Maui fundraising event.

August was full of celebration. From fundrasing events to end-of-summer celebrations, take a look inside the best parties that happened around town below.

Chargers Training Camp at Jack Hammett

On Aug. 5, The Chargers teamed up with Priceless Pet Rescue for a Bolts Pet Adoption event during a training camp practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The day featured animals up for adoption in the Priceless Pets mobile unit and throughout a Chargers-themed activation zone.

Oceana’s Rock Under the Stars

Hosted by philanthropists and entertainment industry veterans Keith Addis and Keri Selig, Oceana presented its fifth annual Rock Under the Stars on Aug. 12 to benefit its ocean conservation efforts. In addition to a performance by Gladys Knight, stars in attendance included Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Sam Waterston, Woody Harrelson, Rachael Harris, Jeff Garlin and Sally Pressman.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s A Million Reasons

Also hosted by Addis and Selig, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank held its A Million Reasons event on Aug. 13 to raise funds to provide food for people in Los Angeles County who face food insecurity. Also featuring a performance by Knight, the evening showcased food stations by Burt Backman of Slab BBQ; Suzanne Goin of A.O.C.; Jason Neroni of The Rose Venice; Prince Street Pizza; Adam Shapiro of Shappy Pretzel Co.; Joy Tostada of Tacos 1986 and Sherry Yard Bakery by the Yard. Danson, Steenburgen, Waterston, Jeff Goldblum and Dylan McDermott served as celebrity sous chefs.

Pre-8.18 Day Festivities

On Aug. 17, 818 Tequila founder Kendall Jenner and her team toasted to the upcoming 8.18 Day with an intimate dinner at Mon Ami in Santa Monica. Paired with the restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired dishes like lobster alla Catalana pasta and seven-spice chicken, the group sipped 818 cocktails, such as the 818 Negroni, Santorini and La Provençal. Ahead of the evening, Jenner popped by The Bungalow’s Night Market where an 818 Tequila Soda Shoppe pop-up was stationed and serving retro-inspired tequila sodas to Angelenos.

818 Tequila’s 8.18 Day Party

To commemorate the day dedicated to all things San Fernando Valley, Jenner celebrated the brand’s namesake holiday with a party at Delilah, which was transformed by lush greenery and florals by the Unlikely Florist. 8.18 Day party guests enjoyed light bites, neat pours of 818’s Eight Reserve, 818 cocktails and moments in the Booth by Bryant photobooth. In addition to Jenner and friends, the evening featured appearances from Patrick Starr, Jury Duty’s Ronald Gladden, Colt Paulsen and Bachelor Nation’s Gabby Windey with girlfriend Robby Hoffman and Colton Underwood with husband Jordan Brown.

Tina Chen Craig’s Birthday Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills

U Beauty founder Tina Chen Craig hosted her birthday celebration on Aug. 17 in The Maybourne Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. Surrounded by music from DJ Erika Hamilton and florals by Flowerbx, guests were treated to cocktails by mixologist Chris Amirault and performances by Paris Hilton and Jewel. Attendees included Kimora Lee Simmons, Christine Chiu, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, China Chow, Alex Israel, Tessa Hilton, Tina Leung, Jennifer Meyer, Stacey Bendet, Dree Hemingway, Sarah Howard and Cade Hudson, among others.

The Party Never Ends By The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers debuted their new live show experience on Aug. 19 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Attracting over 18,000 people, The Party Never Ends featured sets from Two Friends, who brought out Bebe Rexha; ARMNHMR; NOTD; DJ Press Play and headliners The Chainsmokers, who treated the crowd to a preview of their upcoming new track, “Summertime Friends,” and surprise pop-ins from Maluma, Shenseea, 347Aidan and Carlie Hanson. Alongside Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, the event was put on by ADPTV and Insomniac Events with support from Celsius, Jaja Tequila, Wynn Nightlife, Nütrl Vodka Seltzer and Voss.

The Bungalow Santa Monica Maui Fundraiser

On Aug. 25, The Bungalow Santa Monica held a special edition of Night Market in support of the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund and the Maui Humane Society. Alongside a $5,000 donation from the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, the evening raised over $25,000. Guests enjoyed beverages by SelvaRey Rum, Casa Del Sol Tequila and Racho West Beer and food from Tacos 1986, Chimmelier, Cher’s Cherlato Truck and The Bungalow’s Steamin; Burger. Notable attendees included Jason Momoa, who brought along his own Meili Vodka as a kickoff to The Bungalow’s specialty cocktail for September, Shotting the Pier (from which proceeds will go to Maui Strong). Eva Longoria also stopped by to play guest bartender at the Casa Del Sol Tequila booth and Dj Pee .Wee a.k. Anderson .Paak spinned vinyl and performed some of his own hits, like “Leave The Door Open” and “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Aaron Paul’s Birthday Celebration At Cinespia

For his birthday, actor Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, celebrated by attending Cinespia’s showing of Poltergeist at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Aug. 26. The screening also featured a surprise introduction from one of the movie’s stars, Oliver Robins.

