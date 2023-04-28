April 2023: Inside L.A.'s Parties And Events Around Town

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature Parties

Dakota Johnson and Camila Morrone celebrate the launch of Good Time Wine.

Even with awards season over, exclusive parties throughout Los Angeles rage on. From galas to brand launches and more, see below for an inside look at L.A.’s best events in April.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Benefit: The Chloe Colette Shopping Experience

To round out the end of CHLA’s month-long fundraising campaign, Make March Matter, Chloe Colette hosted a shopping-for-a-cause event at her Beverly Hills store. VIP shoppers included Ashley Greene, Rachel Zoe, Katie Maloney, Alessandra Torresani, Eve Harlow, Genevieve Morton, Gilles Marini and Chaley Rose. What’s more, 20 percent of sales profits from the Chloe Colette Butterfly Effect Candle will continue to be donated to CHLA.

Wesake Celebrates at The Fleur Room

To commemorate the launch of Wesake, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham teamed up with Tao Hospitality Group’s The Fleur Room for the ultimate party. Co-founders Beckham and Pablo Rivera, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Dixie D’Amelio and more sipped Wesake cocktails throughout the evening and hung out with other family, friends and other guests.

Beef: Release Your Rage

Netflix held a “Release Your Rage” event on April 5 in honor of the premiere of its series Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. The day of mindfulness took place at the Lombardi House and included potting plants, painting and a special conversation with Law Roach.

Dakota Johnson Releases Good Time Wine

On April 11, Gucci and Dakota Johnson celebrated at Gucci Osteria the launch of Good Time Wine, a collaboration between Johnson’s Tea Time Pictures and the L.A.-based Good Boy Wine. While sipping the natural orange wine, guests also enjoyed a menu specially developed by Mattia Agazzi, the osteria’s Michelin-starred chef. Attendees spanned collaborators and close friends of Johnson’s like TeaTime Pictures partner Ro Donnelly, Chris Martin, St. Vincent, Guy Oseary, Camilla Morrone, Melanie Griffith, Meredith Hagner, Zoe Lister-Jones and more.



Belinda Carlisle Listening Party

On April 12, Diane Warren hosted a private listening party in her personal studio to celebrate the release of Belinda Carlisle’s new EP, Kismet. The exclusive group was inclusive of music supervisors, media, radio and representatives from Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora and they were given a special preview of the EP, which arrives on May 12 and Warren wrote each of the songs for. The party is also a precursor to Carlisle’s U.S. headline tour, which begins in July.

Paly Apparel Line Launch

On April 12, designer Kyle Lindgren and James Franco celebrated the launch of their brand Paly, named after Franco’s hometown of Palo Alto, Calif. The celebration took place at No Name Los Angeles, was hosted by Luka Sabbat and Duke Nicholson and guests included Anthony Reeves, Chris Bauer, Cole Sprouse, Devon Lee Carlson, Evan Ross, John Owen Lowe, Josh Richards, Julia Garner, Justin Kelly, Mark Foster, Noah Centineo, Rufus Sewell, Sam Lerner, Winston Duke and more.

MOCA Gala 2023

Commemorating the opening of Carl Craig: Party/After-Party at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, the Museum of Contemporary Art held its 2023 gala on April 15. The evening began with a cocktail reception and seated dinner and was followed by a performance from Grammy winner and jazz artist Samara Joy. Then, the second annual MOCA Gala Dance Party rounded out the party with sets by DJ Mirko Loko, Carl Craig and Moodymann. Guests came from across the worlds of art, fashion and entertainment and included Hilton Als, Kim Gordon, Lisa Edelstein, Jodie Foster, Alexandra Grant, Keanu Reeves, Henry Taylor, Jennifer Tilly and Jason Wu, among others.

Lisson Gallery Debuts in L.A.

Adding to the growing vibrancy of the Sycamore District in Hollywood, Lisson Gallery has found its permanent L.A. home. The opening reception took place on April 15 and welcomed Kim Gordon, Lisson founder Nicholas Logsdail, gallery directors Michelle Pobar and Kaeli Deane and more. Guests were treated to food by Kwini Reed from Root of All Food and a special look at Carmen Herrera’s Days of the Week series, which features seven paintings that embody a distinct character for each day.

Women Who Shine Gala

The Peninsula Beverly Hills welcomed the first annual Women’s Business Network Women Who Shine Gala on April 19. Presented by The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, the evening’s featured speakers included Million Dollar Listing star and Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills real estate adviser Tracy Tutor; Jade Mills, international ambassador and estate director for Coldwell Banker Realty and Beverly Hills city councilmembers Sharona R. Nazarian and Lili Bosse. The event was sponsored by Décor Beverly Hills, Chana Gedy Real Estate, Bentley Beverly Hills, the Beverly Hilton, the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association and Angeleno magazine, among others.

Represent x Mötley Crüe Collaboration Launch

On April 19, British luxury streetwear brand Represent and Mötley Crüe debuted its collaboration with a pop-up at the Viper Room and an exclusive party at Sunset at the Edition, at which invited guests included the Clermont Twins, MAAD, Travis “taco” Bennett and the Gorillaz. The 11-piece collection has a notable ‘80s flair and features graphics from Mötley Crüe album artwork, particularly 1989’s Dr. Feelgood and 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls.

Jeweler Martin Katz Debuts New Penthouse

On April 20, Beverly Hills jeweler Martin Katz unveiled his new penthouse suite location inside the Fred Hayman building. The grand opening featured a ribbon cutting by Mayor Julian Gold and guests included Anastasia Soare. For more than 30 years, Katz’ work has graced the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and other elite clientele. His new location continues his history of offering a bespoke luxury client experience. The new space includes an outdoor terrace and Katz’s signature jewel bar.

Flipper’s Pop-Up at the Hollywood Palladium

In partnership with Usher, Flipper’s presented a pop-up at the Hollywood Palladium on April 20 for a night of roller skating, music, dancing and merch. The skate party was hosted by Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Ashley Imani and featured live DJ performances from Earry Hall, DJ Brian Henry, and DJ Siobhan Bell. Among hundreds of skaters, it saw the likes of Tyga, Saweetie, Floyd Mayweather and more.

Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon

The Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Spring Luncheon took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 20. Honoring Wallis Annenberg with the Humanitarian Award for decades of philanthropic efforts with the Annenberg Foundation, the benefit included the awards presentation, an elegant lunch and a fashion show, which was presented by Neiman Marcus and Catherine Bloom.

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.A. Times Festival of Books (@latimesfob)

From April 22 to 23, more than 150,000 people flocked to the University of Southern California for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Alongside plenty of books to peruse, more than 500 writers, experts and storytellers and hundreds of exhibitors were featured including Jennifer Garner, Laura Dave, Laura Dern, Roxane Gay, Stacey Abrams, Kwame Alexander, Robin Arzón, Joan Baez, Max Greenfield, Judy Greer, Chrissy Metz, Margo Price, Leslie Odom Jr., Viet Thanh Nguyen and more. Learn more about Garner’s conversation here.