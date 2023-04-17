Inside All The Star-Studded Coachella Parties

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture

From April 14 to 16, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was welcomed with open arms to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. for a weekend of music, fun and plenty of sun. It also brought with it A-list parties throughout the surrounding desert. See below for a glimpse inside.

Ketel One Botanical Spritz Oasis

On April 15, Ketel One invited festival goers to cheers to spritz season at its Spritz Oasis party. It welcomed influencers like Chelsea Henriquez, DJ Jasmine Solano, Dani Dazey, Courtney Paige Nelson, Emily Faye Miller and Rachel Martino.

On April 15, Lucky Brand took over the San Sebastaìn Estate for an afternoon of tarot card readings, custom chain stitched t-shirts, and signature cocktails from 818 Tequila and Nütrl. In addition to a private performance by Gayle, the afternoon featured sets by DJ Hunny Bee, Jordan Ward, the Lisbona Sisters and Angel + Dren. Guests included Victoria Justice, Paris Jackson, Marsai Martin, Skeet Ulrich, Foodgod, Natalie Alyn Lind, Kai Caster, Holly Scarfone and more.

Neon Carnival

The Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio returned to the Coachella Valley for its 12th year. On April 15, the one-night-only event created by Brent Bolthouse and Jeffrey Best featured an outdoor dance party, handcrafted cocktails served from its Airstream Speakeasy, Tequila Don Julio 1942 bottle service for VIPs and Smirnoff Ice’s Neon Bar and chill zone. Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Future, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, Anderson Paak, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Austin North, Alicia Boe, Lele Pons, Rachel Zoe, Renee Rapp, Hannah Stocking, Yung Taco, Jasmine Tookes, Yara Shahidi, Karrueche Tran, Michael Rubin, Coi Leray, Olivia Culpo, TINX, Alix Earle, Jo Koy, Shaun Ross, Cash XO, Bun B, Jazzy, Vale Genta, Food God, King Bach, Patrick Starr, Shaka Smith, Mel Debarge, Inanna Sarkis, Glorilla and Yo Gotti.

Nylon House

On April 14, Nylon House officially kicked Coachella weekend into high gear. Presented by Samsung Galaxy and in partnership with Toyota, Cheetos, Mugler, Got2b and Sheglam, the evening was headlined by Alesso, which was sponsored by Patrón, and included a set by Carlita, who was later joined by Diplo. Guests included Teyana Taylor, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jaden Smith, Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Yara Shahidi, Madison Bailey, Austin North and more.

Revolve Festival

Presented by The H.Wood Group, Revolve Festival returned to the desert with a bang. Also a celebration of Revolve’s 20th anniversary, the annual invite-only Coachella party saw exclusive performances by Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Zack Bia, Pink Pantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amarae and Honey. While guests sipped on cocktails by Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Shay Mitchell’s Onda Tequila Seltzer, they grubbed on food from Slab BBQ, Erewhon, Raising Cane’s and Beyond Meat. VIP attendees included Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lewis Hamilton, Lori Harvey, Paris Jackson, Storm Reid, Saweetie, Charlie D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio & Landon Barker, G-Eazy, Aimee Song, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Amy LeFevre, Blake Gray, Camila Coelho, Chantel Jeffries, Chriselle Lim, Cindy Kimberly, Danielle Bernstein, David Dobrik, Draya Michele, Emma Roberts, Evan Mock, Fai Khadra, Gizele Oliveira, Hailey Bieber, Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour, Hasley Pitman, Ianna Sarkis, Idris Elba, Irina Shayk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Justine Skye, Kali Uchis, Kelsey Merritt, Leon Bridges, Lucky Blue Smith & Nara Smith, Madison Bailey, Madison Pettis, Marsai Martin, Natalia Bryant, Noah Beck, Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo & Sophia Culpo, Riccardo Tisci, Ryan Destiny, Shay Mitchell, Stassi Karanikolaou, Teala Dunn, Teyana Taylor, The Gorillaz, Travis Kelce, Tyga, YG and more.

Zoeasis

In its seventh year, Zoeasis hit the desert for a celebration all about individuality, style, beauty and wellness. The afternoon was presented in partnership with Sephora, European Wax Center, Cotton and Sole Water, allowing guests to engage in the ultimate festival refresh. With a performance by DJ Pamela Tick, other VIPs included Rachel Zoe, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Morrone, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Thuso Mbedu, Mayan Lopez and more.

