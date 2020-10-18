Hybe Takes Mystery Box Shopping by Storm with Over 1 million Users

| April 5, 2021 | Culture Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

Hybe is an online shopping platform that’s making moves in the multimillion-dollar mystery box industry. Since its inception in 2018, Hybe has made luxury fashion accessible to wider markets, by giving a new generation of shoppers access to big-name brands that are normally priced way out of reach.

Globally, luxury fashion is associated with high prices that make designer products inaccessible to most shoppers. This is where Hybe comes in. They’ve tapped into the luxury fashion sector by combining designer products with mystery boxes, creating an innovative new way to shop for highly sought-after items. Some of the luxury products contained inside Hybe mystery boxes include: authentic apparel, footwear, and tech, all at a significantly reduced price.

Hybe offers a unique shopping experience to customers who are undecided on exactly what they want to buy. Hybe provides shoppers with equal access to luxury products with their mystery boxes, which are filled with an assortment of fashionable designer products. Unboxing takes place online, and buyers are presented with the opportunity to exchange any items they don’t want. To ensure shoppers don’t lose money, Hybe also guarantees that the lowest-valued product in every box is always equal to or greater than the price of the box itself.

Hybe has gained significant traction in the online shopping space with these buyer-friendly processes, having already amassed over one million verified users. By introducing a unique brand of mystery boxes, they’ve successfully challenged buyers' existing market assumptions that mystery box businesses operate dishonestly. Hybe has incorporated various features to safeguard and boost buyer confidence that include: verifiable fairness technology, visible and up-to-date drop rates, and a dedicated customer support team.

Hybe has also collaborated with various social media influencers, including several popular YouTubers such as: Mike Majlak, Prettyboyfredo, Ace Family, Robin Birrel, and Lance Stewart, who have millions of subscribers for their channels. These collaborative videos are designed to showcase to viewers exactly how Hybe works, in addition to providing the kind of entertainment that fans of the channels expect. Hybe also boasts over 100,000 followers on both Twitter and Instagram, with many of its followers sharing snaps of the items they received when shopping on Hybe.

Since its inception, Hybe has sold over six million mystery boxes, and they expect to double this figure by 2022. The company attributes its success to the unending efforts to build shopper confidence and develop Hybe as a unique luxury shopping platform that stands out from competitors. To maintain their status as the number one online mystery box shopping platform for luxury fashion, they continue to engage social media influencers, as well as their legion of customers via social media.

Hybe offers new shoppers their first mystery box for free when they sign up. All Hybe members also benefit from frequent giveaways and promotional codes that are offered throughout the year. Find out more by visiting the official Hybe website. You can also follow Hybe on Instagram and Twitter, and connect with them via Facebook.