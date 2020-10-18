At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

12 Stylish Gifts For The Home

By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Whether it is to thank the hostess or to feather a new nest, these gifts for the home will always get a warm welcome.

best-housewarming-gifts-for-home.jpg

Even though your the social season might have a bit less buzz this year, the occasion still calls for an arsenal of offerings so that you may arrive bearing gifts for your host or hostess. From bespoke table linens and elegant soaps to supersize scented candles, read on for the most stylish housewarming gifts sure to delight any host.

After you've perused this list remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Global Citizen, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Until then on with the show.

Claus Porto Mini Soaps Gift Box

CLAUS PORTO Mini Soaps Gift Box

Inspired by La Belle Epoque, these nine soaps are wrapped in charming vintage packaging and infused with shea butter to keep skin soft after a long day of entertaining holiday guests. Each perfumed bar evokes the Portugese countryside, with scents such as Mediterranean pine and sea moss; rose, jasmine and lily of the valley; acacia tree blossoms and tuberose; and blackcurrant, vanilla, peach and lychee. From $75

The Laundress X Aromatherapy Associates Collection

The Laundress X Aromatherapy Collection

Elevate their holiday cleaning or post-party damage control with these cleaning supplies fragranced with therapeutic essential oils. The chamomile and vetiver Deep Relax detergent encourages deeper sleep after deep cleansing, the Forest Therapy detergent’s evergreen scent brings to mind the serenity of nature and the Support Breathe surface cleaner and dish soap fill homes with a refreshing blend of eucalyptus, tea tree and peppermint. From $135

Ugg X Claire Tabouret Coquette Slippers

Ugg X Claire Tabouret Coquette Slippers

After hours of standing in heels, let your hostess slip her feet into these plush sheepskin and suede slippers. Their lightweight sole helps transition these shoes from indoor to outdoor wear. In collaboration with French artist Claire Tabouret, their très chic dark sapphire finish is reminiscent of the night sky. From $175

Diptyque Baies Candle Limited Edition 1.5kg

Diptyque Baies Candle Limited Edition

This giant version of Diptyque’s beloved blackcurrant berry and rose candle is complete with five wicks for even burning. Its lustrous handcrafted enameled porcelain case makes for a signature, statement accent to fill any home with the scents of the season. From $350

Lord Jones Limited Edition Holiday Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops

Lord Jones Limited Edition CBD Gumdrops

Sometimes the hostess with the mostess simply needs to chillax. With 20mg of hemp-derived CBD per gumdrop, this duo of limited-edition candies encourages relaxation and wellbeing after a night of festivities. Just in time for the holiday season, the Sugarplum flavor tastes of juicy stone fruit and warm ginger, and Spiced Cranberry combines the tart fruit with notes of cinnamon and spice. From $50

Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit

Grown Alchemist Hand Care Kit

Outfitted in gleaming platinum, these hand care essentials add festive flair to bathroom vanities. The gently cleansing hand wash is scented with invigorating sweet orange, cedarwood and sage, while the nourishing hand cream gives hands leaves hands smelling of sweet vanilla and orange peel. From $100

Chefanie Miss Manners Napkins

Chefanie Miss Manners Napkin Set

These cheeky napkins are sure to add some spunk to their next dinner party or family gathering with words of wisdom, “Elbows off the table,” “Say please, please,” “Napkin in your lap” and “Chew quietly” hand-embroidered in blue on crisp white linen. We think they are just the think for the kids' table—and perhaps needed for some relatives at the adult table as well! From $80

Jo Malone Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle

Jo Malone Pine Eucalyptus Home Candle

Bring the scent of wintry cheer with this pine and eucalyptus candle from master perfumier Jo Malone. Its minimalist jar complements any home, and is packaged in a little black box for easy gifting. From $72

NEST New York Holiday Classic and Candle Diffuser Set

NEST Holiday Candle Diffuser Set

Aromas of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, clove, cinnamon and warm vanilla and amber punctuate NEST’s aptly-named fragrance, Holiday. This kit includes a reed diffuser and candle in gold-patterned glass to add a seasonal touch to home decor. From $75

Custom Pioneer Linens or Towels

Custom Pioneer Linens or Towels

Nothing makes for a more stylish gesture than gifting your host a set of bespoke table linens or towels. Pioneer’s custom embroidered linens and towels are available in a variety of colors such as gold, blue, silver, red and green. Embellish guest towels or linen napkins with a custom monogram, and leave your mark long after your visit. Prices vary

LAFCO Limited-Edition 2020 Holiday Collection

LAFCO Limited Edition 2020 Collection

LAFCO’s luxe soy candles are available in a variety of brand new fragrances: Spiced Pomander, fragranced with warming spices such as cinnamon, clove and bitter orange in a caramel-colored jar; tangy redcurrant and mandarin nectar Winter Currant in a striking cherry glass; a verdant green vessel holds the woodsy birch, pine and cedar-scented Frosted Pine candle, also available in a reed diffuser; and White Maple Bourbon perfumes the air with smokey-sweet bourbon, palo santo, maple and vanilla bean, housed in an iridescent white glass. From $17 to $98

Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands


