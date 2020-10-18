At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Highly-Popular Decade-Old Game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Gets Its Own Online Reality Show on Twitch

By Ascend Agency | March 23, 2021 | Culture Sponsored Post

If you've played video games at any point within the past decade, then you are aware of a game called Counter-Strike. This game was originally released in 1999 as a mod for the best-selling first-person shooter game called Half-Life. Counter-Strike became so popular that it became a series of FPS games that were released over the next several years. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was initially released in 2012, and has been updated since then. This FPS game turned out to be incredibly popular, with millions of people around the world playing online as either terrorists or counter-terrorists in teams.

da040d2869cb3085f56d31fd19953a0472567d39_2_1033x688.jpeg

The style of the game made it perfect as a game to be played at gaming tournaments. The industry of eSports quickly ascended in popularity in the 2000s and 2010s, largely due to Counter-Strike and CS:GO. Players would practice the game every day for hours at a time to perfect their gameplay and enter the global eSports tournaments that were held for it. Some of the most professional gaming tournaments had big cash prizes, leading some professional gamers to become career gamers and earn a living playing CS:GO.

Today, the game still enjoys massive popularity. Within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), CS:GO is within the top 10 games on the professional stage, while enjoying a spot in the top 170 worldwide. The massive popularity, especially in the CIS, has led one entrepreneur and social media mega influencer to see a unique opportunity.

Bezlikiy, a Russian playboy who loves living the luxury lifestyle, is also a bit of a gaming enthusiast. He has seen just how popular CS:GO is in Russia and the CIS, as well as how popular livestreaming of gameplay is on Twitch. That has led to him getting an idea. He would come to create an online reality show that was based on a group of professional CS:GO gamers.

The way the show works is like this. A handful of professional gamers who have been in CIS eSports tournaments for CS:GO will be living in the same home. They will be playing the game online and showing off their elite-level skills. However, unlike other livestreams of gameplay showcased on Twitch, this one will show their lives 24/7, without skipping a single minute.

This sort of livestreaming in the gaming world has not ever been done to this degree, and it already has people in the CS:GO community talking about what to expect. The house the players will be living in has been installed with the latest hi-tech equipment that will make this show a possibility. It's going to give viewers a closer look into what goes into being one of the best in one of the most popular online games in the world for the past decade.

Bezlikiy sees other spinoffs from his reality show that will be based on other popular online games. For now, this is the one show of its kind.

You can follow Bezlikiy on Instagram @bezlikiy. You can also visit his website.

Tags: online technology reality show gaming

Photography by: Belinky

