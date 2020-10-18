The Hemsworth Brothers Sell Shared Malibu Home For $4.25 Million

| January 8, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Some families just have it all - like the Hemsworth brothers. Luke Chris and Liam talented, kind and good looking, and it turns out they're also good at working the real estate market. About five years ago, the trio made a joint purchase on a beautiful Malibu home for $3.45 million, and now, according to a report by Architectural Digest, they've sold the home at $4.25 for a sizeable profit.

This estate is absolutely gorgeous, clocking 4,612-square-feet of warm, modern design. With 4 bedrooms and bathrooms, there was plenty of room for each Hemsworth brother to enjoy the space, although there must have been a jockey for the main suite with its two walk-in closets and spa-style bathroom with marble finishes. The home also includes a refrigerated wine cellar, state-of-the-art home theater and sunlit library.

Concrete floors, wood details and wall-length glass sliders create a comfortable and chic interior, while the hill-top views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Pacific Ocean give the outdoor space a magical atmosphere. This is the place to be for sunset chasers, with an outdoor dining area, tiered terrace and fire pit to keep things cozy in the colder months.

The Hemsworths enjoyed a quick sale, having put the home on the market in September. Check the full piece in Architectural Digest for pictures and more details.