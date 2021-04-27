Buy Harry Potter's Glasses, Indiana Jones' Fedora and More Offered in Prop Store's Live Auction

By: Kat Bein | May 19, 2021 | Culture

Accio auctioneers! A great collection of Hollywood wonders is set for the bidding block, and you won’t have to fly a broom or a plane to nab yourself a bit of celluloid history.

L.A.-based TV and film memorabilia company Prop Store is set to host Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction; a web-ready international affair presenting collector’s with an incredible assortment of originals, from the glasses and wand created for Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to Harrison Ford’s iconic Indiana Jones fedora.

More than 1,200 items are for sale, and the whole lot is valued at more than $6.1 million, and it’s up for grabs during a three-day bidding period from June 29 to July 1.

“The auction includes amazing pieces from the past sixty years of film and television,” Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger is quoted in a press release. “We are confident every film fan will find something here that they love … Our global audience will be able to take part in the full auction experience, with live virtual auction previews on our social channels and bidding by phone or online.”

Harry and Indiana aren’t the only classics available. From the original genie bottle from the ‘60s and ‘70s TV hit I Dream of Jeannie to the actual Statler and Waldorf Puppet Heads from The Muppets, there’s plenty of legacy to be had.

Daniel Radcliffe's glasses from the first two Harry Potter movies. Proceeds will benefit J. K. Rowling's charity, the Lumos Foundation USA, Inc.

Sci-fi collectors will be charmed, too, to find Carrie Fisher’s annotated script for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard Ressikan flute, box and costume continuity script from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and both Anakin Skywaler (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Bladed Dueling Lighstabers from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

New favorites are also represented, with items from some of the biggest names in modern acting. Get your hands on Brad Pitt’s golf cart from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Leslie Odom Jr.’s Sam Cooke suit from his recently Oscar-nominated role in One Night in Miami.

Brad Pitt’s golf cart from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

All this, and we haven’t even mentioned Batman’s utility belt from Michael Keaton’s 1989 Batman or Goose’s cut-off t-shirt from Top Gun.

It’s a truly astounding assortment of props, and participants can register now at Prop Store’s website. Online proxy bids can begin Tuesday, June 1. Visit Prop Store online to learn more, and see pictures of some of the iconic items below.

Harry Potter's wand

Harrison Ford's fedora from Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom

Carrie Fisher’s annotated script for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

I Dream of Genie bottle

Statler and Waldorf muppets

Leslie Odom Jr.'s Sam Cooke suit from One Night in Miami

Sean Connery's suit from James Bond: Diamonds are Forever