Ariane Vigna | April 29, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Halsey may be "Bad At Love," but the pop singer is really good at playing the real estate game. The Grammy-nominated artist just listed her mid-century modern mansion in Sherman Oaks for $2.795 million.

Built in 1959 and designed by renowned mid-century architect Richard Dorman, the secluded estate boasts 2,425 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. The “Without Me” singer purchased the restored and updated pavilion two years ago for $2.4 million, and she's looking to make a profit.

The mansions sits in a double-gated celebrity compound and is accessed by a long private drive. It sits on almost half an acre, comfortably nestled into a wooded hillside. A beautiful masonry fireplace stands over the living and dining space, where natural light comes in through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass and a wood-clad ceiling.

The kitchen is just 13 feet long and nine feet wide—arranged for efficient meal-prepping—but features stylish luxury appliances that fit the home’s vintage look. Past the kitchen, a service wing boasts laundry facilities and a powder room, plus an office or potential fourth bedroom with an outside entrance.

The main bedroom’s wall of windows offers beautiful views of the backyard and its turquoise swimming pool, surrounded by beautiful greenery and mature trees. Guests are welcome in the two additional bedrooms, which share an elegant hall bath with a custom wood vanity and a walk-in shower space with gray tiles.

Music artists will enjoy the 11-foot by 13-foot freestanding shed along the house, which has been updated to include a state-of-the-art recording studio.

As she rises to fame, the indie-pop singer has continued to upgrade her real estate portfolio. According to the Dirt, Halsey recently bought Liam Payne’s compound in Calabasas for more than $10 million. The news broke soon after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The nearly five-acre compound, set amid waterfalls and large gardens, boasts an almost 10,000-square-foot mansion, a poolside guest suite with a detached guesthouse, as well as a recording studio and a massage/meditation pavilion at the top of a sun-drenched hill.

Josh Myler at The Agency is representing Halsey in the sale of her mid-century modern mansion. Learn more about the estate and see pictures of the property via the official listing.