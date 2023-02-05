Taylor Swift, Cardi B, More Shine On The Grammys Red Carpet

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Feature Awards

Beyoncé may have been stuck in traffic and missed a pre-ceremony entrance, but plenty of stars showed up to impress at the Grammys. With dazzling looks by Versace, Roberto Cavalli and more top designers, music A-listers stunned for the 2023 ceremony. See the best dressed from the 2023 Grammys red carpet below.

Cardi B

Just a week ago, designer Gaurav Gupta debuted a number of stunning pieces for their Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show. Near straight from Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B wore one of the Gupta looks to the Grammys, proving a pitch-perfect fashion moment is also a work of art.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a proven history of staying on theme for her album cycles. Just look at her Grammys carpet look: a midnight blue two-piece by Roberto Cavalli. Paired with decadent oversized earrings, the Midnight Rain singer turned heads.

Lourdes Leon

Daughter to Queen of Pop, Lourdes Leon knows a thing or two about impressing at the Grammys. She arrived at the ceremony in a fierce red-on-red ensemble with an embellished scarlet dress in focus.

Anitta

Nominated for Best New Artist, the Brazilian singer made a grand statement in a 2003 Atelier Versace gown. She paired the black dress with pale pink nails, a necklace to match and more sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy won the hearts of Gen-Z with TikTok hit “Bad Habit,” catapulting the Angeleno artist to mainstream success. However, on the red carpet he proved he’s all about a classic look. Lacy was chic in a black double-breasted suit by Saint Laurent.

Kacey Musgraves

A storied fan of pink (Who could forget her Moschino Barbie look at the 2019 Met Gala?), the country singer was radiant in a monochrome baby pink ensemble finished by an eye-catching feathered cape.

Doja Cat

In a recent interview with Variety, Doja Cat spoke about her interest in exploring punk music. She followed up the musing with a hardcore fashion moment in a black vinyl Versace gown complete with matching gloves and swirling earrings.

Fat Joe

Shades of pink were all over the 2023 Grammys carpet, including Fat Joe who brought a dapper spin to the animated tone of his suit. To match, he wore custom pink AF1’s by the Shoe Surgeon.

The Osborne Brothers

If you look at the history of country music, there’s nothing quite as important as a stylish suit. From Gram Parsons’ nudie suits to Johnny Cash’s all-black suit, the Brothers Osborne showed up in individualized looks with T.J. opting for a muted electric blue suit and bolo tie and John donning a flower-embellished look topped by a cowboy hat.

Kim Petras And Sam Smith

Ahead of their history-making win, the “Unholy” duo arrived in monochrome red ensembles with their equally fiery squad in tow.

Måneskin

The Italian rockers always arrive in style, but their Grammys look is one to take note of. Opting for brown and gold tones, Måneskin proves rock ‘n’ roll means plenty of glam.

Even for music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards are always a memorable fashion event.

