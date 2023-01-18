President Biden Hosts The Golden State Warriors At The White House For Championship Celebration

By: Kyrie Sismaet By: Kyrie Sismaet | | Culture People Feature Events Travel National Celebrity News and Features Women of Influence Latest Local Politics

The White House just got a little more golden Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors were welcomed back by President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship win.

With the Warriors having triumphantly defeated the Boston Celtics in June 2022 with a tight score of 103-90 in a six-game tournament, this persevering success signifies the unstoppable team's fourth championship win within the last eight seasons, with the previous victories being in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

This much-anticipated visit also marks the grand return of the San Francisco team to the Oval Office, with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ensuring that their visit was nothing less than regal after also the Warriors' recent win against the Washington Wizards on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

See also: See All The Highlights From The Warriors NBA Championship Parade

View this post on Instagram

"Dub Nation is in the house!" Vice President Kamala Harris proudly proclaimed, who, along with First Husband Doug Emhoff, energetically introduced in her local hometown team. A Bay Area native and enduring Dubs fan herself, Harris was overjoyed to inaugurate the Warriors back and provide the first welcome.

View this post on Instagram

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr then followed, the pair giving many thanks and gratitude for being the White House press briefing's honorary guest speakers and having the opportunity to platform issues outside of basketball like calling for safer gun legislation and the careful handling of WNBA star Brittney Griner's long-awaited repatriation into the United States. For Curry, he gleamed that bringing Brittney home meant, "a lot to notice she's here and home safe for the family," while similarly Kerr lauded the current administration for creating, "a safer environment in our country, something that's very close to my heart. It's wonderful for me to learn a lot more than I knew." Kerr ebulliently finished with, "so coming in today- it's a great day on many fronts."

View this post on Instagram

President Biden fully cherished their devoted advocacy on such current topics, commemorating the team's wholehearted dedication to social justice by stating, "look at what this team does- speaking out against racism, standing up for equality. I mean speaking out loudly against racism, standing up for equality, encouraging people to vote, empowering children and their families to eat healthy, learn and play in safe places, rallying the country against gun violence."

The Warriors are truly no strangers to both activism and touring Washington D.C., with the team famously seen making the most of their time in the storied area at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture with fans in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

President Biden also solidified, "I know the team we're honoring today understands what it takes to work together. Let me just say that the Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House."

Biden also affirmed that despite the previous two years not being advantageous for the team, the Golden State Warriors "reflect America" and still are, "known as one of the most successful franchises in basketball and all of sport." He also went on to praise Steph Curry as, “someone I really admire. Not just as a player but as a person.”

View this post on Instagram

Curry then charmingly gifted the President and Vice President with customized Golden State Warriors jerseys, with Biden's sporting a "46" on his, and Harris's embellished with a number "1" to denote her as their #1 fan. "We are a team, we do it together," Curry reflects, "nd to be able to celebrate our championship together with you here, it means a lot."

Curry playfully joked that he hopes to view the jerseys "on the wall of the Oval Office," promising to revisit and "check if it's up there."

View this post on Instagram

Throughout this and the entire ceremony, the East Room was replete with a reverent ambience of gratitude, honor, and radiant positivity from many of the player's families, members of California's congress, and even local musical trailblazer E-40.

Draymond Green also shared with ABC News, "as a kid growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, you only dream of seeing the White House, let alone have an opportunity to attend or be celebrated. And so for us to have this opportunity is absolutely incredible."

The Warriors are certainly the guests of honor, not only in the Oval Office, but always in their loving home of the Bay Area as well. Here's to seeing the Dubs making a return soon to check if their jerseys are indeed presidentially displayed!

See also: SF Hosts Michelle Obama's New Book Tour With Conan O'Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, And More